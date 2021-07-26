Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : strengthens financial inclusion with three new Impact projects

PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL INCLUSION
WITH THREE NEW IMPACT PROJECTS
Three categories of recipients: young people engaged in community service,
families with school-age children and the beneficiaries of Law 104
Impact criteria: low rates, long repayment period,
no guarantee required
Morganti: "Another step by Intesa Sanpaolo in the name of inclusion and access to
credit"
Turin/Milan, 23 July 2021 - Intesa Sanpaolo continues its financial inclusion activities with three new initiatives implemented through the Fund for Impact: 'per Esempio' for Civil Service volunteers, 'per Crescere' for parents with school-age children, and 'per avere Cura' for families with dependent persons. With these new Impact loans, the Bank is reinforcing its commitment to citizens who would find it difficult to access credit under conventional criteria. As with the entire Impact range, no security is required, rates are low and repayment times are particularly long so that instalments are 'light'. The new proposals are in addition to others already available, such as per Merito for university students, mamma@work for young working mothers and Obiettivo Pensione for those close to retirement.
"Italy will only restart if greater financial inclusion is guaranteed so that all families can invest in their future in health, work and education. These tools are available to all public and private entities committed to guaranteeing people's rights; another step by Intesa Sanpaolo in the name of inclusion and access to credit" says Marco Morganti, Head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Impact Department.
"per Esempio" is the tool intended for young volunteers of the SCU (Universal Civil Service) who have put themselves on the line by committing themselves as volunteers in the economy of the Common Good and who, within 12 months of the end of the SCU, will have started a working relationship, even a temporary one, especially as cooperative members. The loan provides a credit facility from €2,000 up to €5,000 (€8,000 for those who become employees or members of a social cooperative) to manage the first needs of those who work (mobility, equipment, furniture, rent, moving, etc.) or to subscribe to the capital share and become a member. A true recognition of the civic commitment of the young Italian men and women who set a good example.
Every year the Universal Civil Service involves more than 50,000 young people who choose it as their first work experience. They are mainly women (65%), have at least a secondary school diploma (85%) and 50% are between 24 and 28 years old. Every year they make possible more than 5,000 projects managed by public bodies and non-profits, mainly in the assistance (60%) and cultural and artistic promotion (35%) sectors. Thanks to the experience of the Civil Service, for which the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) provides additional resources of €250 million, our young people acquire valuable skills to enter the world of work, with an insertion rate close to 60%.
"per Crescere" aims to supplement the income of families with children attending primary and secondary school, with a line of credit of €2,000 or €3,000 per year for a period ranging from 1 to a maximum of 5 years, thus making a period that is decisive for growth and education more sustainable. The loan is intended to assist families' essential needs: training services (books, mobility, language courses, PCs and internet connection); special educational needs (psychomotricity, speech therapy, etc.); other activities functional to personal growth (sports, summer camps, training experiences abroad). 2021 research by Eumetra for Intesa Sanpaolo found that over 60% of Italian families think that spending on their children's education is the best investment, particularly for language study and guidance services. "per Crescere" is part of Impact's lifelong
learning programme, which began with "per Merito" (which has now reached 10,000 financed university students) and continued with "mamma@work" for mothers with children in the 0-6 age bracket and with "XME Studio Station", specifically dedicated to hardware and software for distance learning.
"per avere Cura" offers support to workers who care for a family member with a severe disability, particularly in the acute phase of need, helping to make care costs more sustainable (nursing services, socio-assistance, adaptation of home spaces, purchase of health tools). The funding - up to €12,000 over two years - decisively supplements the value of the pension and the accompanying allowance, preventing the life and professional choices of caregivers from being conditioned by economic difficulties.
The target audience for the loan is very wide, if you think that according to the ISTAT Report on reconciling work and family life in Italy there are 2.8 million people who assist a disabled person or an elderly person who is no longer self-sufficient; of these, 1.6 million are workers. Approximately 600,000 workers assist a disabled family member thanks to Law 104, a good law that, however, is not enough to stem a phenomenon that is growing by 7% per year, driven by the ageing population. In addition, at least 55,000 caregivers, mostly women, have to take special leave, sacrificing their personal and professional lives.
The new initiatives are carried out thanks to the Fund for Impact, Intesa Sanpaolo's instrument born from the experience of Banca Prossima, and which today allows major campaigns of credit inclusion towards individuals and families generating a concrete and measurable social impact. The Fund consists of €300 million allowing for the provision of leveraged credit of up to €1.5 billion. The series was inaugurated in 2019 by "per Merito", the collateral-free loan disbursed to university students on the sole condition that they maintain regular progress in their studies, followed in 2020 by "mamma@work", the loan with subsidised conditions that offers working mothers a monthly salary supplement to reconcile family and professional life in the first years of their children's lives, "XMe Studio Station", the interest-free loan for the purchase of devices and internet connections useful to families for distance learning, and "Obiettivo Pensione", the loan with subsidised conditions for those who are close to retirement but are unable to pay the last and decisive years of contributions.
The new Impact funding is available from Monday 26 July on the website www.intesasanpaolo.com.
How "per Esempio" works
Intended for:
Young (18-30 years old) Italian citizens who have completed the SCU experience no more than 12 months previously and who have:
-
signed a subordinate contract of employment
-
in case of employment in a social cooperative, the request to become a cooperative member has been accepted Purpose: to manage the needs connected with the first employment (mobility, equipment, furniture, rent, moving, etc.) and, for the cooperative members (members of the social coop. + employees), also the subscription of the social share.
-
lump sum payment
-
minimum amount €2,000 and maximum:
-
-
€8,000 for employees and members of social cooperatives o €5,000 for all other employees
-
Fixed rate 3.80% and duration between 2 and 15 years.
-
Up to 12 months grace period
For information, you can go to the branch or visit the section dedicated to individuals and families on the website www.intesasanpaolo.com.
How "per Crescere" works
Intended for:
Parents, including foster parents, with at least one child attending primary or secondary school
-
with a family ISEE (indicator of equivalent economic position) not exceeding €40.00
-
with needs related to the growth and schooling of their children
Disbursement of sums:
-
period from 1 to maximum 5 years
-
annual amount €2,000 or €3,000
-
fixed rate 1.5%
Repayment of sums:
-
fixed rate 3.80%
-
maximum duration 15 years
For information, you can go to the branch or visit the section dedicated to individuals and families on the website www.intesasanpaolo.com.
How "per avere Cura" works
Intended for:
-
Residents in Italy, employees or self-employed, who have been recognised as having a severe disability (holder of certification L.104 art.3. paragraph 3)
-
Residents of Italy, employed or self-employed, who assist a family member who has been recognised as seriously disabled:
o For employees: holder of certification L.104 art.33 (INPS measure that provides work permits) or certification L 151/2001 art.42 (INPS measure that provides a period of extraordinary leave)
o For all other workers: family status certificate attesting to cohabitation with the holder of L.104 art.3.
paragraph 3
Default solutions as a combination of:
Disbursement of sums:
-
period 1 or 2 years
-
annual amount: €6,000
-
fixed rate 1.5%
Repayment of sums:
-
fixed rate 3.80%;
-
maximum duration 15 years
For information, you can go to the branch or visit the section dedicated to individuals and families on the website www.intesasanpaolo.com.
