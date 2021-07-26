Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : strengthens financial inclusion with three new Impact projects

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL INCLUSION

WITH THREE NEW IMPACT PROJECTS

Three categories of recipients: young people engaged in community service,

families with school-age children and the beneficiaries of Law 104

Impact criteria: low rates, long repayment period,

no guarantee required

Morganti: "Another step by Intesa Sanpaolo in the name of inclusion and access to

credit"

Turin/Milan, 23 July 2021 - Intesa Sanpaolo continues its financial inclusion activities with three new initiatives implemented through the Fund for Impact: 'per Esempio' for Civil Service volunteers, 'per Crescere' for parents with school-age children, and 'per avere Cura' for families with dependent persons. With these new Impact loans, the Bank is reinforcing its commitment to citizens who would find it difficult to access credit under conventional criteria. As with the entire Impact range, no security is required, rates are low and repayment times are particularly long so that instalments are 'light'. The new proposals are in addition to others already available, such as per Merito for university students, mamma@work for young working mothers and Obiettivo Pensione for those close to retirement.

"Italy will only restart if greater financial inclusion is guaranteed so that all families can invest in their future in health, work and education. These tools are available to all public and private entities committed to guaranteeing people's rights; another step by Intesa Sanpaolo in the name of inclusion and access to credit" says Marco Morganti, Head of the Intesa Sanpaolo Impact Department.

"per Esempio" is the tool intended for young volunteers of the SCU (Universal Civil Service) who have put themselves on the line by committing themselves as volunteers in the economy of the Common Good and who, within 12 months of the end of the SCU, will have started a working relationship, even a temporary one, especially as cooperative members. The loan provides a credit facility from €2,000 up to €5,000 (€8,000 for those who become employees or members of a social cooperative) to manage the first needs of those who work (mobility, equipment, furniture, rent, moving, etc.) or to subscribe to the capital share and become a member. A true recognition of the civic commitment of the young Italian men and women who set a good example.

Every year the Universal Civil Service involves more than 50,000 young people who choose it as their first work experience. They are mainly women (65%), have at least a secondary school diploma (85%) and 50% are between 24 and 28 years old. Every year they make possible more than 5,000 projects managed by public bodies and non-profits, mainly in the assistance (60%) and cultural and artistic promotion (35%) sectors. Thanks to the experience of the Civil Service, for which the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) provides additional resources of €250 million, our young people acquire valuable skills to enter the world of work, with an insertion rate close to 60%.

"per Crescere" aims to supplement the income of families with children attending primary and secondary school, with a line of credit of €2,000 or €3,000 per year for a period ranging from 1 to a maximum of 5 years, thus making a period that is decisive for growth and education more sustainable. The loan is intended to assist families' essential needs: training services (books, mobility, language courses, PCs and internet connection); special educational needs (psychomotricity, speech therapy, etc.); other activities functional to personal growth (sports, summer camps, training experiences abroad). 2021 research by Eumetra for Intesa Sanpaolo found that over 60% of Italian families think that spending on their children's education is the best investment, particularly for language study and guidance services. "per Crescere" is part of Impact's lifelong