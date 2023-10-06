The Badinotti Group, founded in 1910 as a small shop in Milan and today operating with approximately 1,000 employees in Italy, Slovakia, Peru, Chile and Canada, aims to consolidate and strengthen its international presence by leading the aquaculture

The acquisition marks an important step in the Badinotti Group's growth process in target markets, particularly the strategic North American market, to become a multinational company with a strong local presence, able to provide highly customized solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

Milan, 5 ottobre 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo supported Badinotti Group, a global company focused on providing synthetic-fibre nets and integrated structures for aquaculture, fisheries, & sports, safety and industrial industry, with the acquisition of Pacific Netting Products (PNP), a company specializing in the sale of netting solutions and HDPE structures based in Seattle, USA.

"The acquisition - completed thanks to the joint work of the IMI - Corporate & Investment Banking and Banca dei Territori divisions - confirms our Group's support for companies of all sizes, including small and

"We renew our commitment to grow our divisions: aquaculture, fisheries, sports, safety & industrial into the new US market by providing our clients with our portfolio of services and products."

containment structure, fisheries & sports, safety and industrial industry towards an engineering-based approach, providing increasingly safe and high-tech solutions. Through the acquisition of PNP, the Badinotti Group aims to exploit design, commercial, and relationship synergies, while also enhancing product development and engineering to offer cutting-edge solutions.

For Intesa Sanpaolo, the transaction finalized by the Banca dei Territori Division, headed by Stefano Barrese, together with the Milan Monza Brianza Regional Head, was structured by the IMI - Corporate & Investment Banking Division, headed by Mauro Micillo, through the Corporate Finance BDT structure and with fundamental support from the New York Hub Branch. A synergistic model that testifies to the Bank's commitment to supporting the internationalization of small and medium-sized Italian companies - the driving force behind the country's economy.

Giancarlo Badinotti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Badinotti Group, commented:"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of PNP, with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo, as part of our global growth plan. This transaction strengthens our position in the North American market and reaffirms our commitment to taking the our core business to new heights by leveraging business and technology interactions to offer increasingly safe andstate-of-the-artsolutions."

Pierluigi Monceri, Regional Director Milan, Monza and Brianza Intesa Sanpaolo: "Supporting the Badinotti Group, an Italian company with a history of excellence, in this important phase of growth in a strategic, competitive market such as the US, is a renewal of Intesa Sanpaolo's commitment to redefining business strategies in terms of innovation, sustainability and internationalization. The acquisition of PNP - completed thanks to the joint work of the IMI - Corporate & Investment Banking and Banca dei Territori divisions

confirms our Group's support for companies of all sizes, including small and medium- sized businesses capable of seizing sustainable development opportunities both in Italy and abroad."

