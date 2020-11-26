Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : to Cooperate With Antitrust Probe Into RBM, Previmedical

By Giulia Petroni



Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Thursday that it will fully cooperate with the Italian competition authority after the regulator opened an investigation into RBM Salute SpA and Previmedical SpA for alleged unfair commercial practices.

Earlier today, the competition authority said it would look into the two group's possible "aggressive commercial practices" in offering health insurance services, adding that it launched the probe following over 1,000 complaints.

