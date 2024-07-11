PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO WITH TPER

FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Green loan of around €11 million for the purchase of fully electric

vehicles for the "Corrente" sharing service

Bologna, 11 July 2024 - Intesa Sanpaolo, through its IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, has signed a green loan of around €11 million in favour of Tper, the largest company in the Emilia-Romagna region in terms of numbers and volume of service in the public passenger transport industry.

The transaction will be used to purchase additional all-electric vehicles for the sharing service offered by the company under the "Corrente" brand name and active in Bologna, Ferrara, Imola and other areas of interest to the company (such as the UniCal university campus in Cosenza and Rende). There are approximately 560 electric vehicles and e- scooters. Corrente today has around 90,000 users and boasts one of the largest electric fleets in Europe.

For Intesa Sanpaolo, the transaction was structured by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division headed by Mauro Micillo.

The loan is classified as green precisely because it is aimed at expanding the electric and therefore non-polluting means of transport offered by "Corrente" and is part of Tper's 2023-2026 growth programme, which aims to develop an increasingly integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem in the area.

"Since 2018, we have believed in shared mobility as a natural complement to public transport, which is our core business", explains Fabio Teti, Tper's Director of Administration and Finance and head of the Corrente project. "And the numbers are proving us right. This important loan has allowed us to upgrade our fleet with the purchase of new 100% electric Volvo EX30s, an important step forward in terms of safety and environmental efficiency. We are also buying more e-scooters, which are convenient for urban use".

Andrea Salvati, Head of the Public Sector of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, commented: "This loan concretely supports the commitment of an operator of excellence such as Tper to the development of sustainable mobility. This is further confirmation of the support that the Intesa Sanpaolo Group is constantly offering towards energy transition, for an economic growth that is environmentally and territorially aware, in line with the objectives of the NRRP. Investments in the transport sector also contribute to reducing polluting emissions and improving the quality of services, as well as supporting tourism more generally".

The Intesa Sanpaolo Group, led by CEO Carlo Messina, has long been at the forefront of accelerating the transition to a low-emission economy with specific financing ceiling limits for individuals and businesses and an increasingly wide range of sustainable