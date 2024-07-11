PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO WITH TPER
FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Green loan of around €11 million for the purchase of fully electric
vehicles for the "Corrente" sharing service
Bologna, 11 July 2024 - Intesa Sanpaolo, through its IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, has signed a green loan of around €11 million in favour of Tper, the largest company in the Emilia-Romagna region in terms of numbers and volume of service in the public passenger transport industry.
The transaction will be used to purchase additional all-electric vehicles for the sharing service offered by the company under the "Corrente" brand name and active in Bologna, Ferrara, Imola and other areas of interest to the company (such as the UniCal university campus in Cosenza and Rende). There are approximately 560 electric vehicles and e- scooters. Corrente today has around 90,000 users and boasts one of the largest electric fleets in Europe.
For Intesa Sanpaolo, the transaction was structured by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division headed by Mauro Micillo.
The loan is classified as green precisely because it is aimed at expanding the electric and therefore non-polluting means of transport offered by "Corrente" and is part of Tper's 2023-2026 growth programme, which aims to develop an increasingly integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem in the area.
"Since 2018, we have believed in shared mobility as a natural complement to public transport, which is our core business", explains Fabio Teti, Tper's Director of Administration and Finance and head of the Corrente project. "And the numbers are proving us right. This important loan has allowed us to upgrade our fleet with the purchase of new 100% electric Volvo EX30s, an important step forward in terms of safety and environmental efficiency. We are also buying more e-scooters, which are convenient for urban use".
Andrea Salvati, Head of the Public Sector of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, commented: "This loan concretely supports the commitment of an operator of excellence such as Tper to the development of sustainable mobility. This is further confirmation of the support that the Intesa Sanpaolo Group is constantly offering towards energy transition, for an economic growth that is environmentally and territorially aware, in line with the objectives of the NRRP. Investments in the transport sector also contribute to reducing polluting emissions and improving the quality of services, as well as supporting tourism more generally".
The Intesa Sanpaolo Group, led by CEO Carlo Messina, has long been at the forefront of accelerating the transition to a low-emission economy with specific financing ceiling limits for individuals and businesses and an increasingly wide range of sustainable
investment products. Between 2021 and the first quarter of 2024, approximately €47.2 billion of the €76 billion of new credit available to support the green economy, circular economy and ecological transition in connection with the 2021-2026 National Recovery and Resilience Plan, was disbursed.
***
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo, with over €420 billion in loans and €1.3 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of 2023, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on digital and fintech. The Group will provide €115 billion of Impact lending by 2025 to support communities and the green transition, together with a €1.5 billion program (2023-2027) to help people in need. The Bank's network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.
News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom
X: @intesasanpaolo LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo
Media Relations
Intesa Sanpaolo
Corporate & Investment Banking and Governance Areas stampa@intesasanpaolo.com group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom
Tper
Tper SpA is the leading local public transport company in the Emilia-Romagna region in terms of service numbers and volumes, and heads one of Italy's largest industrial groups of sustainable mobility. Its main shareholders are the Regional Authorities of Emilia-Romagna (46.13%), the Municipal Authorities of Bologna (30.11%), the Metropolitan City of Bologna (18.79%); the Provincial and Municipal Authorities of Ferrara, ACT of Reggio Emilia, Ravenna Holding Spa and the Provincial Authorities of Parma complete the corporate structure. Tper manages local public transport by road in the provincial basins of Bologna and Ferrara and in partnership with Trenitalia (through the company TrenitaliaTper) the passenger service in the regional railway industry. Tper is a Public Interest Entity, it holds stakes in 13 companies, mainly operating in the passenger and freight transport sector, 8 of which are subsidiaries, 4 associates and 1 investee, and is present on regulated markets with listed bonds. It is the main shareholder of Seta, a LPT company in the provinces of Modena, Reggio Emilia and Piacenza, and a partner in Start Romagna, which operates services in the Romagna area. In order to meet new mobility needs, Tper runs "Corrente", the free- flowing electric car sharing scheme in Bologna, Ferrara, Imola, Casalecchio di Reno and Cosenza.
Contact details:
Tper Press Office - tel. 3487119445 - ufficio.stampa@tper.it
www.tper.it - LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tper-spa/
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 16:42:08 UTC.