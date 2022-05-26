PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO: THE GALLERIE D'ITALIA MUSEUM NETWORK
IS COMPLETED WITH THE ADDITION OF TURIN AND NAPLES
PRESIDENT EMERITUS GIOVANNI BAZOLI IS CONFIRMED AS THE KEY
FIGURE IN PROGETTO CULTURA
Milan/Turin, 13 May 2022 - With the opening in the coming week of two new sites in Turin and Naples - in the presence of the Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro and CEO Carlo Messina - the Gallerie d'Italia museum network of Intesa Sanpaolo will be complete, one of the top five in the world in the banking field.
Professor Giovanni Bazoli will take part and continue to perform the duties of President Emeritus at the invitation of the Bank's Board of Directors. Professor Bazoli will therefore still be available for consultation by the Chairman and the CEO on the issues of governance and strategic and institutional matters concerning the Bank and will continue, in collaboration with Professor Gros-Pietro, to plan and implement Progetto Cultura, the plan that defines the Group's mission, vision and programmes in the field of culture and historical- artistic heritage.
Progetto Cultura, which is to be rolled out over several years and is headed by a scientific committee of renowned experts, steers and proposes projects and interventions in the field of the Bank's artistic, cultural and historical heritage, implemented by the Art and Culture and Historical Heritage Directorate led by Michele Coppola. The initiatives are implemented independently or in partnership with other national and international public and private parties (museums, foundations, universities, public institutions, theatrical and musical entities). In this regard, Progetto Cultura was a forerunner in the signing of public-private partnership agreements - internationally known as PPP - recognised today as fundamental by national and EU cultural policies.
The heritage of architecture, art, library science and the archives of Intesa Sanpaolo consists of more than 20 prestigious buildings, 20 kilometres of documents managed and enhanced by the group's Historical Archive, 7 million slides and photographic negatives and more than 35,000 works of art, which cover a period of time that ranges from the 5th century B.C. to the 21st century: a wide selection is permanently exhibited in the Gallerie d'Italia sites and includes masterpieces by Caravaggio, Tiepolo, Canaletto, Boccioni, Fontana, Manzoni and Burri.
In 2017, Intesa Sanpaolo updated the collections' balance sheet value, restating the economic value of its historical-artistic heritage at fair value, which was brought into line with the current valuations in the art market, with the adoption of rigorous procedures of periodic price reviews. It was a pioneering operation with significant methodological, economic and cultural impact because, over and above the remarkable increase in book value and the consequent positive repercussions for shareholders, starting from that year the artistic heritage was also fully validated as an asset class in the world of credit and finance, with imitative beneficial effects that have prompted other companies, and not just banks, to follow Intesa Sanpaolo's example. To date, more than 3,500 works classified as valuable artistic assets have posted a value of around 311.5 million euros, according to the financial statement of 2021.
The Gallerie d'Italia make up the museum network of Intesa Sanpaolo which, with the opening of the sites in Naples and Turin, currently has available an overall exhibition area of more than 30,000 square metres. The network was devised and created with the aim of sharing with the country the knowledge, accessibility, public enjoyment and enhancement of the historical-artistic legacy inherited from almost 500 banking institutes that make up the Group and received through the donations of various private subjects.
The Gallerie d'Italia exhibition sites are historical buildings of great architectural value which, in the past, were used as the Bank's offices and that, in the restructuring and refitting works dictated by the needs of the new uses - among which the opening to the public, the protection and preservation of the works, sustainability and full accessibility stand out - bear witness to the memory of their past functions.
The policies of free access, originality and the quality of the exhibition programming, the innovative nature of the training (the first executive course of Gallerie d'Italia Academy, sponsored in collaboration with the Compagnia di San Paolo, the Fondazione Cariplo and the Fondazione Scuola Beni e Attivita Culturali, attracted more than 900 candidates), the prestigious collaborations with the world's most important museums, the centrality of the teaching activities and relations with academic institutions, the attention paid to issues of accessibility, to the most vulnerable members of the public and to social inclusion are the strong points of the mission and the vision of the museum hub which, thanks to the new openings, will further enrich the range, quality and impact of their activities in service of the country.
