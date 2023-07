July 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* UNDERGOES 2023 EU-WIDE STRESS TEST

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON BASELINE SCENARIO IS 14.02% IN 2023 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON ADVERSE SCENARIO IS 10.36% IN 2023 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON BASELINE SCENARIO IS 14.47% IN 2024 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON ADVERSE SCENARIO IS 10.78% IN 2024 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON BASELINE SCENARIO IS 14.85% IN 2025 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO RESULTING FROM TEST ON ADVERSE SCENARIO IS 10.85% IN 2025 VERSUS STARTING-POINT FIGURE OF 13.53% AS OF 31 DEC 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)