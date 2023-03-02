Intesa Sanpaolo approves purchase of shares in Intesa RBM Health

(Alliance News) - The boards of directors of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and Intesa Sanpaolo Vita have approved the cash purchase of 26.2 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute shares still held by the Favaretto family, through RBH, for EUR360 million, in advance of the exercise of the two call options, initially set for 2026 and 2029.

In 2020 Intesa Sanpaolo Vita had acquired 50% plus one share from RBH for EUR325 million; at the end of 2021 a capital strengthening operation had been resolved, in which RBH had not participated, thus diluting to 26.2%.

Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday closed up 0.2% at EUR2.54 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

