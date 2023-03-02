Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:07:28 2023-03-02 pm EST
2.544 EUR   +0.28%
11:32aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11:16aPool of banks grants financing to Lavazza of EUR600 million
AN
06:36aIntesa Sanpaolo to Buy Remaining Stake in Healthcare Insurance Unit for EUR360 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo approves purchase of shares in Intesa RBM Health

03/02/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The boards of directors of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and Intesa Sanpaolo Vita have approved the cash purchase of 26.2 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute shares still held by the Favaretto family, through RBH, for EUR360 million, in advance of the exercise of the two call options, initially set for 2026 and 2029.

In 2020 Intesa Sanpaolo Vita had acquired 50% plus one share from RBH for EUR325 million; at the end of 2021 a capital strengthening operation had been resolved, in which RBH had not participated, thus diluting to 26.2%.

Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday closed up 0.2% at EUR2.54 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
11:32aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11:16aPool of banks grants financing to Lavazza of EUR600 million
AN
06:36aIntesa Sanpaolo to Buy Remaining Stake in Healthcare Insurance Unit for EUR360 Million
MT
05:56aIntesa invests 360 million euros for full control of health insurance business
RE
03/01Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
03/01Imprendiroma obtains financing from Intesa Sanpaolo for EUR2 million
AN
03/01Pirelli shareholder accord boosts M&A speculation with Brembo, analysts say
RE
03/01Ukraine Emergency : in Poland a new start for 150 women with support from Intesa Sanpaolo
PU
03/01European stock exchanges expected in green by futures
AN
02/28Milan lone bullish; selling on Monte Paschi
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 585 M 22 585 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 528 M 4 528 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 45 918 M 49 005 M 49 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,54 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.22.09%49 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.90%419 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%213 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.27%177 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 183