(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa on Thursday announced a cash tender offer to repurchase all or part of its perpetual bond "EUR750,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Notes" with a total outstanding nominal amount of EUR750 million and the launch of a new issue of a fixed-rate reset Additional Tier 1 perpetual bond with a nominal amount of not less than EUR750 million.

"The offering, which is being made simultaneously with the issuance of the New Securities, is in line with the offeror's proactive management of its capital. In addition, the offer provides liquidity to investors who will join and at the same time gives the same investors the opportunity to reinvest the funds in the New Securities," the released note reads.

Intesa Sanpaolo closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR2.50 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.