(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Monday that it bought back just under 44.0 million of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.5852, for a total value of EUR157.7 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent at EUR3.57 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.