(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that between June 24 and June 28 it bought back 30.0 million shares at an average price of EUR3.50 per share for a total value of EUR105.0 million.

As a result of these purchases, Intesa holds 197.4 million shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

Intesa Sanpaolo closed Monday in the green by 3.2 percent to EUR3.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

