Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 03:48:16 am
2.471 EUR   -0.42%
03:28aINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
10/25INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/25INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 27 October 2021 - Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the minutes of the Intesa Sanpaolo Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 14 October 2021 were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
03:28aINTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
10/25INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/25INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10/24INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : To mark world savings day the Intesa Sanpaolo group promotes The a..
PU
10/24Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal
RE
10/23EURONEXT N : set to appoint MTS CEO at the helm of Milan bourse - sources
RE
10/22Italy, UniCredit in deadlock over MPS as deadline nears
RE
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : and Luiss Business School together for advanced training in financ..
PU
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Fitch Affirms Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 615 M 23 920 M 23 920 M
Net income 2021 4 480 M 5 198 M 5 198 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 8,32%
Capitalization 48 108 M 55 777 M 55 820 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 99 112
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,48 €
Average target price 2,78 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.29.74%55 777
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.52%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION58.23%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.76%202 364