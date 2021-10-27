PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 27 October 2021 - Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the minutes of the Intesa Sanpaolo Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 14 October 2021 were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.