PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 27 March 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the following documents were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and at group.intesasanpaolo.com:

- the Annual Report 2022 of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - comprising the consolidated financial statements and the parent company draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022, both approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2023, the report on operations, the certification pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - and the Independent Auditors' Reports;

- the 2022 Consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

- the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures pursuant to Article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

- the Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

- the Report of the Management Control Committee pursuant to Article 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

- the reports to shareholders on the proposals concerning items 1, 2 and 3 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened, on single call, for 28 April 2023.

The reports to shareholders consist of:

1) 2022 financial statements: a) Approval of the Parent Company's 2022 financial statements b) Allocation of net income for the year and distribution of dividend to shareholders;

2) Remuneration: a) Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section I - Remuneration and incentive policies of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group for 2023 b) Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: non-binding resolution on Section II - Disclosure on compensation paid in the financial year 2022 c) Approval of the 2023 Annual Incentive Plan based on financial instruments;

3) Own shares: a) Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares to serve the Incentive Plans of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group b) Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares for trading purposes.



With reference to item 2 c), the Information Document relating to the 2023 Annual Incentive Plan based on financial instruments, pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Issuers' Regulation, was made available today in the same manner as the documents above.