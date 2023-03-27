Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:49:17 2023-03-27 am EDT
2.291 EUR   +1.24%
06:38aIntesa Sanpaolo : filing notice
PU
05:08aIntesa Sanpaolo : notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:08aIntesa Sanpaolo : notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo: filing notice

03/27/2023 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

Turin - Milan, 27 March 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the following documents were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGE and at group.intesasanpaolo.com:

  • - the Annual Report 2022 of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - comprising the consolidated financial statements and the parent company draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022, both approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2023, the report on operations, the certification pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 - and the Independent Auditors' Reports;

  • - the 2022 Consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

  • - the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures pursuant to Article 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

  • - the Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

  • - the Report of the Management Control Committee pursuant to Article 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

  • - the reports to shareholders on the proposals concerning items 1, 2 and 3 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened, on single call, for 28 April 2023.

The reports to shareholders consist of:

  • 1) 2022 financial statements:

    • a) Approval of the Parent Company's 2022 financial statements

    • b) Allocation of net income for the year and distribution of dividend to shareholders;

  • 2) Remuneration:

    • a) Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: Section I - Remuneration and incentive policies of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group for 2023

    • b) Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid: non-binding resolution on Section II - Disclosure on compensation paid in the financial year 2022

    • c) Approval of the 2023 Annual Incentive Plan based on financial instruments;

  • 3) Own shares:

    • a) Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares to serve the Incentive Plans of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group

    • b) Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares for trading purposes.

With reference to item 2 c), the Information Document relating to the 2023 Annual Incentive Plan based on financial instruments, pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Issuers' Regulation, was made available today in the same manner as the documents above.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
06:38aIntesa Sanpaolo : filing notice
PU
05:08aIntesa Sanpaolo : notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:08aIntesa Sanpaolo : notice of call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:42aStock exchanges up at opening; banks in green on Mib.
AN
02:36aFutures up sharply, eyes on banks
AN
03/24Mib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib
AN
03/24UK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing -2-
DJ
03/24Squares in the red; MPS the worst in Milan
AN
03/24Futures down in last weekly session
AN
03/23Business Square down; banks hurt on Mib.
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 765 M 22 765 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 564 M 4 564 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,88%
Capitalization 40 341 M 43 396 M 43 396 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,26 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.8.90%43 396
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer