INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE

The Intesa Sanpaolo Group is one of the first European groups to have made a strong commitment to ESG. It is also the first in the world, in terms of social impact, to focus on the climate. The group is the leader in Italy (13.6 million clients; >3,300 branches) in financial activities for households and companies. It has a strategic international presence (>900 branches; 7.2 million clients) in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The activity is divided into 6 divisions: - Banca dei Territori: focuses on the market and the centrality of the territory to strengthen relationships with individuals, SMEs and non-profit organizations; - IMI Corporate & Investment Banking: a global partner to companies, financial institutions and public authorities; - International Subsidiary Banks: subsidiaries engaged in commercial banking activities in various countries; - Private Banking: targeted products and services for private clients and HNWI (High Net Worth Individuals); - Asset Management: solutions for the group's customers, external commercial networks and institutional clients; - Insurance: insurance and retirement products for the group's customers.

Sector Banks