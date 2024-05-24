PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO: FILING NOTICE
Turin - Milan, 24 May 2024 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the amended Articles of Association were made available today at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com. The Articles of Association were registered in the Turin Company Register on 24 May 2024 following the amendment approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 24 April 2024, which regards the annulment of own shares, and having received from the European Central Bank the authorisations necessary to initiate the procedure for registration in the company register and proceed with the purchase of own shares associated with the annulment.
