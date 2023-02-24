Advanced search
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
2023-02-24
2.487 EUR   -1.07%
Intesa Sanpaolo issues two foreign currency bonds

02/24/2023 | 01:46pm EST
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Friday the issuance of two new foreign currency bonds.

They are a bond denominated in U.S. dollars and a bond denominated in Australian dollars, both with a maturity of two years: the first provides for the payment of annual fixed gross coupons of 5.40 percent payable every six months, while the other provides for the payment of annual fixed gross coupons of 4.65 percent, also payable every six months.

As of February 27, 2023, they will be listed directly on the MOT and EuroTLX of Borsa Italiana.

The minimum denomination is USD2,000 for the U.S. dollar bond and AUD2,000 for the Australian dollar bond, respectively.

With this issuance, the bank explains, "Intesa Sanpaolo expands the range of bonds listed directly on the markets and tradable on the MOT and EuroTLX, which now stands at 53 and can be used to diversify one's investment portfolio, thanks to the possibility of choosing between different coupon structures and between 6 different currencies."

Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR2.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

