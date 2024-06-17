(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that it has made EUR12 billion available for businesses in the Veneto region and EUR1 billion through the "Your Future is Our Business" program, which makes EUR120 billion available until 2026 to accompany the planning of SMEs and smaller companies, a vital system of Italian entrepreneurship and supply chains in the territories.

"The plan, presented in recent days to entrepreneurs in the territory, aims to encourage new investments for business competitiveness, improving the performance of the production system and ensuring the immediate activation of sustainable and long-term strategies," reads the company's press release.

A series of interventions that is part of the group's actions to support the realization of the objectives set in the NRP, for which a total of more than EUR410 billion has been allocated, as announced by CEO Carlo Messina.

With the new program, the bank intends to accelerate the transformation processes needed for industrial renewal, energy and digital transition of companies, facilitating access to the new measures of the PNRR, intervening in three priority areas: transition 5.0 and energy, foreign development and new markets, and digital progress and security.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock trades in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR3.37 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

