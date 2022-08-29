Log in
Intesa Sanpaolo: merger by incorporation of Intesa Sanpaolo Agents4You S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08/29/2022 | 05:41am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation

(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF INTESA SANPAOLO AGENTS4YOU S.P.A. INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 29 August 2022 - Notice is hereby given that, following the authorisation released by the European Central Bank, in accordance with the regulations in force, the plan for the merger by incorporation of Intesa Sanpaolo Agents4You S.p.A. into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was filed on 29 August 2022 with the Torino Company Register, as provided for by Article 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code.

The merger will be approved by the Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo, without prejudice, pursuant to Article 2505, last paragraph of the Italian Civil Code, to the right of Intesa Sanpaolo shareholders holding at least five per cent of the Bank's share capital, to request, by 6 September 2022, that the approval be resolved upon by shareholders at an Extraordinary meeting, in compliance with Article 2502, paragraph 1 of the Italian Civil Code.

Shareholders are asked to address their request, including the document certifying the title of the shares, to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Governance Capogruppo e Controllate - Soci e Gestione Assemblee by certified email addressed to segreteria.societaria@pec.intesasanpaolo.com or by fax to +39 0110932650.

In accordance with the regulations in force, documentation relating to the aforementioned merger was made available on 28 June 2022 at the Registered Office of Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com.

Any further information can be requested by writing to the following email addresses: ufficio.soci@intesasanpaolo.com; investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
