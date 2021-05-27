Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/27 05:51:52 am
2.379 EUR   +1.41%
INTESA SANPAOLO : mergers of Group companies
PU
05/26INTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
05/25INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : and Mastercard present Smart Control
PU
Intesa Sanpaolo: mergers of Group companies

05/27/2021 | 05:25am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation

(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGERS OF GROUP COMPANIES

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE PER IL FACTORING S.P.A.

INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF

UBI ACADEMY S.R.L. (formerly UBI ACADEMY SOC. CONS. A R.L.)

INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 27 May 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, held on 25 May 2021, were made available on 27 May 2021 at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com. At the aforementioned meeting, the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2505, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code, as provided for by Article 18.2.2. letter m) of the Articles of Association, approved the mergers by incorporation of Unione di Banche Italiane per il Factoring S.p.A. and UBI Academy S.r.l. (formerly UBI Academy Soc. Cons. a R.L.) into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

On 27 May 2021, a request was filed for the registration of the aforementioned minutes with the Torino Company Register.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+ 39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
