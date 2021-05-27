PRESS RELEASE

Notice pursuant to Article 84 of Issuers' Regulation

(adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments)

INTESA SANPAOLO: MERGERS OF GROUP COMPANIES

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE PER IL FACTORING S.P.A.

INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF

UBI ACADEMY S.R.L. (formerly UBI ACADEMY SOC. CONS. A R.L.)

INTO INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

Turin - Milan, 27 May 2021 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting, held on 25 May 2021, were made available on 27 May 2021 at the Company's Registered Office, as well as on the authorised storage system eMarket STORAGEand at group.intesasanpaolo.com. At the aforementioned meeting, the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2505, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code, as provided for by Article 18.2.2. letter m) of the Articles of Association, approved the mergers by incorporation of Unione di Banche Italiane per il Factoring S.p.A. and UBI Academy S.r.l. (formerly UBI Academy Soc. Cons. a R.L.) into Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A..

On 27 May 2021, a request was filed for the registration of the aforementioned minutes with the Torino Company Register.