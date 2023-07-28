(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa on Friday approved the consolidated report as of June 30, 2023, which closed with a net profit of EUR4.2 billion, up from EUR2.35 billion in the same period last year.

Net operating income was EUR12.40 billion from EUR10.75 billion in the first half of 2022.

"The first-half results confirm the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ability to generate sustainable profitability even in complex environments thanks to its well-diversified and resilient business model, with net income driven by net interest income reaching EUR4.2 billion.

Operating income was EUR7.19 billion, up from EUR5.59 billion in the same period last year.

Exposure to Russia is declining further, down by more than 75%--over EUR2.7 billion--compared to the end of June 2022 and down to 0.2% of the group's total customer loans, and cross-border loans to Russia are largely performing and classified as Stage 2.

The cost/income at 42 percent in H1 2023, the bank writes, is "among the best within the major European banks, with the cost of risk in H1 2023 annualized to 25 cents of a point from 70 in 2022.

The stock of impaired loans at the end of June 2023, compared to the end of December 2022, decreased by 3.6 percent net of adjustments and 2.5 percent gross.

The ratio of impaired loans to total loans is 1.2% net of adjustments and 2.3% gross. Considering the methodology adopted by the EBA, the incidence of impaired loans is 1 percent net of adjustments and 1.9 percent gross.

In terms of capital ratios, the CET 1 ratio after dividends accrued in the first half of the year is 13.7 percent when fully implemented.

In the second quarter alone, income rose to EUR6.34 billion from EUR6.06 billion, operating income rose to EUR3.67 billion from EUR3.52 billion, gross profit increased to EUR3.38 billion from EUR3.36 billion, and net profit improved to EUR2.27 billion from EUR1.96 billion.

For 2023, the bank expects a significant increase in operating income, resulting from solid revenue growth driven by net interest income-expected to be over EUR13.5

billion in 2023 and growing further in 2024 and 2025 - and a continued focus on cost management, and a sharp decline in net loan impairments, resulting in net income growth to well over EUR7 billion.

Intesa Sanpaolo plans a strong value distribution, with cash payout ratios of 70% of consolidated net income for each year of the business plan. The board today planned as interim cash dividends to be distributed from 2023 results an amount of no less than EUR2.45 billion, and the board resolution on the interim dividend will be finalized on November 3, when the consolidated results as of September 30, 2023 are approved, in relation to the third quarter results and those expected for the fourth quarter. In addition, the bank anticipates a possible further distribution to be evaluated year by year.

Intesa estimates solid capitalization, with a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - confirming the target above 12 percent over the 2022-2025 business plan horizon according to

Basel III and Basel IV rules - equal, in 2025, to more than 14.5 percent pre-Basel 4, more than 14 percent post-Basel 4, and more than 15 percent post-Basel 4, including the absorption of DTAs, most of which will take place by 2028, taking into account the aforementioned payout ratio envisaged for the business plan years and not considering any further distribution.

Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday trades in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR2.60 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

