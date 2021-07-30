Intesa Sanpaolo: risultati del 2021 EU-wide stress test
COMUNICATO STAMPA
INTESA SANPAOLO: RISULTATI DEL
2021 EU-WIDE STRESS TEST
Torino, Milano, 30 luglio 2021 -
Intesa Sanpaolo è stata sottoposta al 2021 EU-wide stress test condotto dall'Autorità Bancaria Europea (EBA), in collaborazione con la Banca d'Italia, la Banca Centrale Europea (BCE) e il Comitato Europeo per il Rischio Sistemico (CERS).
Intesa Sanpaolo prende atto degli annunci effettuati oggi dall'EBA in merito ai risultati dell'
EU-wide stress test e riconosce pienamente i risultati dell'esercizio.
Il
2021 EU-wide stress test non stabilisce una soglia minima di promozione o bocciatura, costituisce invece un'importante fonte di informazione ai fini dello SREP. I risultati saranno utili alle autorità competenti nella valutazione della capacità di Intesa Sanpaolo di rispettare i relativi requisiti prudenziali a fronte di scenari di stress.
Lo scenario avverso dello
stress test è stato definito da BCE/CERS e copre un orizzonte temporale di tre anni (2021-2023). Lo stress test è stato condotto in base a un'ipotesi di bilancio statico al dicembre 2020 e, quindi, non considera strategie aziendali e iniziative gestionali future. Non rappresenta una previsione della redditività di Intesa Sanpaolo.
Il coefficiente patrimoniale Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio ) fully loaded risultante dallo stress test al 2023, anno finale della simulazione, per Intesa Sanpaolo è pari a:
15,06% nello scenario base
9,38% nello scenario avverso
rispetto al dato di partenza
, registrato al 31 dicembre 2020, pari a 14,04% .
L'impatto della simulazione nello scenario avverso , pari a 466 centesimi di punto, sarebbe risultato pari a 448 centesimi di punto ripristinando la neutralità che si registra in realtà per i capital ratios in relazione al Piano di Incentivazione a Lungo Termine 2018-2021 LECOIP 2.0 basato su strumenti finanziari (non colta dall'assunzione di bilancio statico nello stress test ).
Il CET1 ratio fully loaded nello scenario avverso sarebbe risultato pari a 9,97% considerando sia il predetto ripristino della neutralità sia le operazioni di cessione di rami di attività - connesse all'acquisizione di UBI Banca nel 2020 - perfezionate nel primo semestre 2021, a parità di altre condizioni.
2
2021 EU-wide Stress Test
Bank Name
LEI Code
Country Code
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08
IT
3
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Actual
Baseline Scenario
Adverse Scenario
Row
(mln EUR, %)
31/12/2020
31/12/2021
31/12/2022
31/12/2023
31/12/2021
31/12/2022
31/12/2023
Num
1
Net interest income
7,717
8,505
8,282
8,142
7,516
7,551
7,432
2
Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial
832
602
602
602
-435
363
360
assets and trading financial liabilities
3
Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value
-4,363
-3,002
-1,425
-1,261
-7,525
-3,623
-4,279
through profit or loss
4
Profit or (-) loss for the year
3,326
2,921
3,908
3,950
-4,416
-123
-121
5
Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)
48.64%
47.78%
44.58%
42.71%
50.64%
46.15%
42.90%
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
51,070
50,895
51,776
52,875
38,182
36,211
34,459
7
Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)
347,071
349,119
349,884
351,182
358,820
364,307
367,349
8
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
14.71%
14.58%
14.80%
15.06%
10.64%
9.94%
9.38%
9
Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
14.04%
14.10%
14.56%
15.06%
10.06%
9.66%
9.38%
10
Tier 1 capital
58,556
58,381
59,262
60,361
45,668
43,697
41,945
11
Total leverage ratio exposures
814,646
814,646
814,646
814,646
814,646
814,646
814,646
12
Leverage ratio, %
7.19%
7.17%
7.27%
7.41%
5.61%
5.36%
5.15%
13
Fully loaded leverage ratio, %
6.94%
7.00%
7.20%
7.43%
5.36%
5.25%
5.16%
Memorandum items
14
Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed
0
0
0
0
0
0
date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)
1
Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR
15
provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger
7,480
7,480
7,480
7,480
7,480
7,480
event
2
16
Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse
0
0
0
0
0
0
scenario
2
Conversions not considered for CET1 computation
Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period
17
IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?
Yes (static only)
18
New definition of default?
Yes
4
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
1
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
2
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
122
7
1
0
0
0
0.00%
3
Institutions
29,725
406
0
0
14,120
101
0
0
15,825
5,740
406
18
39
160
39.33%
4
Corporates
192,355
16,811
1,309
35
107,053
4,088
1,004
0
136,259
40,314
14,262
406
1,131
7,336
51.44%
5
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
12,103
1,074
0
0
7,946
245
0
0
9,746
1,497
1,076
112
137
467
43.38%
6
Corporates - Of Which: SME
44,280
9,088
432
27
27,214
2,261
315
0
29,563
10,854
7,777
115
495
4,129
53.09%
7
Retail
165,702
8,748
0
0
33,108
2,092
0
0
132,501
20,630
5,109
143
650
2,036
39.84%
8
Retail - Secured on real estate property
130,382
4,583
0
0
23,259
1,520
0
0
107,449
13,302
3,085
75
389
833
26.99%
9
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
7,397
1,114
0
0
1,887
278
0
0
4,213
2,002
721
9
82
243
33.66%
10
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
122,985
3,468
0
0
21,372
1,242
0
0
103,236
11,300
2,364
66
307
590
24.96%
11
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
1,900
7
0
0
290
1
0
0
621
940
2
1
5
1
34.04%
12
Retail - Other Retail
33,420
4,158
0
0
9,559
570
0
0
24,431
6,388
2,022
67
257
1,202
59.46%
13
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
11,862
2,618
0
0
3,207
403
0
0
7,679
2,704
1,175
36
105
747
63.53%
14
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
21,557
1,540
0
0
6,352
168
0
0
16,752
3,684
846
31
152
455
53.81%
15
Equity
9,285
112
31,659
0
5,067
1
65
0
0
0
0.00%
16
Securitisation
17
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
18
IRB TOTAL
397,066
26,077
1,309
35
185,940
6,281
1,004
0
289,775
66,693
19,842
567
1,820
9,531
48.04%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
19
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
20
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
21
Institutions
17,155
322
0
0
6,987
81
0
0
9,008
5,275
322
6
36
142
44.05%
22
Corporates
138,904
16,318
0
1
79,293
3,929
0
0
98,730
26,948
13,788
243
920
7,056
51.17%
23
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
7,253
910
0
0
4,264
211
0
0
5,711
1,100
928
35
76
363
39.08%
24
Corporates - Of Which: SME
42,369
9,029
0
1
25,888
2,212
0
0
27,811
10,558
7,715
105
491
4,086
52.97%
25
Retail
156,500
8,622
0
0
32,076
1,995
0
0
123,696
20,256
4,982
127
638
1,986
39.86%
26
Retail - Secured on real estate property
121,555
4,477
0
0
22,386
1,456
0
0
98,942
13,001
2,977
64
380
796
26.74%
27
ITALY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
7,365
1,113
0
0
1,866
275
0
0
4,189
1,994
719
8
81
242
33.59%
28
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
114,190
3,364
0
0
20,519
1,180
0
0
94,753
11,007
2,258
56
298
554
24.56%
29
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
1,899
7
0
0
290
1
0
0
620
940
2
1
5
1
34.05%
30
Retail - Other Retail
33,046
4,138
0
0
9,400
538
0
0
24,134
6,315
2,003
61
254
1,189
59.38%
31
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
11,571
2,604
0
0
3,061
371
0
0
7,452
2,643
1,161
31
102
737
63.50%
32
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
21,475
1,534
0
0
6,339
167
0
0
16,682
3,672
842
31
152
452
53.69%
33
Equity
8,659
112
29,882
0
4,847
1
65
0
0
0
0.00%
34
Securitisation
35
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
36
IRB TOTAL
321,219
25,374
0
1
148,237
6,005
0
0
236,281
52,480
19,157
375
1,594
9,183
47.94%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
37
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
38
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
39
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
40
Corporates
3,937
64
566
4
2,650
60
434
0
4,161
325
68
70
10
48
70.21%
41
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
1,038
5
0
0
985
0
0
0
993
45
5
60
6
5
100.58%
42
Corporates - Of Which: SME
1,590
52
257
4
987
47
191
0
1,677
167
56
7
3
39
69.07%
43
Retail
8,460
104
0
0
890
90
0
0
8,140
320
104
15
11
43
41.32%
44
Retail - Secured on real estate property
8,172
92
0
0
746
59
0
0
7,913
259
92
10
8
34
37.17%
45
SLOVAKIA
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
31
1
0
0
20
2
0
0
23
7
1
1
0
1
68.54%
46
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
8,141
90
0
0
726
57
0
0
7,890
251
90
10
7
33
36.74%
47
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
48
Retail - Other Retail
288
13
0
0
144
32
0
0
227
61
13
5
3
9
71.59%
49
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
288
13
0
0
144
32
0
0
227
61
13
5
3
9
71.59%
50
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
51
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
52
Securitisation
53
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
54
IRB TOTAL
12,398
168
566
4
3,541
150
434
0
12,302
644
172
86
20
91
52.74%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
55
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
56
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
57
Institutions
835
0
0
0
458
0
0
0
521
57
0
0
0
0
-
58
Corporates
8,088
20
0
0
3,243
5
0
0
5,228
2,391
20
13
35
7
36.10%
59
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
509
0
0
0
257
0
0
0
417
65
0
1
2
0
-
60
Corporates - Of Which: SME
21
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
17
5
0
0
0
0
100.00%
61
Retail
51
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
49
1
0
0
0
0
28.64%
62
Retail - Secured on real estate property
49
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
47
1
0
0
0
0
17.62%
63
UNITED STATES
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
64
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
49
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
47
1
0
0
0
0
17.62%
65
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
66
Retail - Other Retail
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
56.62%
67
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
82.84%
68
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
56.55%
69
Equity
117
0
256
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
70
Securitisation
71
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
72
IRB TOTAL
9,091
21
0
0
3,965
5
0
0
5,798
2,449
21
13
35
7
36.00%
5
2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
73
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
74
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
75
Institutions
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
99.90%
76
Corporates
149
0
12
0
80
0
11
0
66
37
0
0
1
0
-
77
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
56
0
0
0
23
0
0
0
35
0
0
0
0
0
-
78
Corporates - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
79
Retail
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
56.38%
80
Retail - Secured on real estate property
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
81
CROATIA
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
82
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
83
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
84
Retail - Other Retail
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
56.38%
85
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
57.49%
86
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
56.37%
87
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
88
Securitisation
89
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
90
IRB TOTAL
150
0
12
0
80
0
11
0
67
37
0
0
1
0
57.95%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
91
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
92
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
93
Institutions
606
0
0
0
214
0
0
0
128
32
0
0
0
0
90.13%
94
Corporates
3,603
2
0
0
1,998
1
0
0
2,910
495
2
4
13
2
68.27%
95
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
154
0
0
0
71
0
0
0
128
0
0
1
0
0
-
96
Corporates - Of Which: SME
7
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
7
1
0
0
0
0
-
97
Retail
9
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
1
1
0
0
0
48.28%
98
Retail - Secured on real estate property
8
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
7
1
0
0
0
0
49.85%
99
SPAIN
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
100
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
8
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
7
1
0
0
0
0
49.85%
101
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
102
Retail - Other Retail
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
48.21%
103
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
47.47%
104
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
56.72%
105
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
106
Securitisation
107
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
108
IRB TOTAL
4,218
4
0
0
2,214
1
0
0
3,045
528
3
4
13
2
63.18%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
109
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
110
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
111
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
99.90%
112
Corporates
179
0
0
0
115
0
0
0
121
49
0
2
4
0
-
113
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
75
0
0
0
47
0
0
0
17
49
0
2
4
0
-
114
Corporates - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
115
Retail
25
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
23
1
0
0
0
0
72.97%
116
Retail - Secured on real estate property
24
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
23
1
0
0
0
0
-
117
SERBIA
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
118
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
24
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
23
1
0
0
0
0
-
119
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
120
Retail - Other Retail
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
72.97%
121
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
76.92%
122
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
72.90%
123
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
124
Securitisation
125
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
126
IRB TOTAL
203
0
0
0
119
0
0
0
144
50
0
2
4
0
87.64%
Actual
31/12/2020
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
RowN
Stage 3 exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Stage 1 exposure
Stage 2 exposure
Stage 3 exposure
um
(mln EUR,
%)
127
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
128
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
129
Institutions
3,021
0
0
0
556
0
0
0
703
55
0
0
0
0
3.74%
130
Corporates
3,068
60
0
0
1,567
14
0
0
2,010
322
60
2
2
5
8.62%
131
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
60
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
58
0
0
0
0
0
-
132
Corporates - Of Which: SME
4
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
-
133
Retail
27
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
24
2
1
0
0
0
51.67%
134
Retail - Secured on real estate property
25
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
23
2
1
0
0
0
43.64%
135
FRANCE
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-
136
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
25
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
22
2
1
0
0
0
43.64%
137
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
138
Retail - Other Retail
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
74.73%
139
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
140
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
74.73%
141
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
142
Securitisation
143
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
144
IRB TOTAL
6,116
62
0
0
2,129
15
0
0
2,737
379
61
2
2
6
9.11%
