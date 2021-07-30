Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo: risultati del 2021 EU-wide stress test

07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

INTESA SANPAOLO: RISULTATI DEL 2021 EU-WIDESTRESS TEST

Torino, Milano, 30 luglio 2021 - Intesa Sanpaolo è stata sottoposta al 2021 EU-wide stress test condotto dall'Autorità Bancaria Europea (EBA), in collaborazione con la Banca d'Italia, la Banca Centrale Europea (BCE) e il Comitato Europeo per il Rischio Sistemico (CERS).

Intesa Sanpaolo prende atto degli annunci effettuati oggi dall'EBA in merito ai risultati dell'EU-widestress test e riconosce pienamente i risultati dell'esercizio.

Il 2021 EU-widestress test non stabilisce una soglia minima di promozione o bocciatura, costituisce invece un'importante fonte di informazione ai fini dello SREP. I risultati saranno utili alle autorità competenti nella valutazione della capacità di Intesa Sanpaolo di rispettare i relativi requisiti prudenziali a fronte di scenari di stress.

Lo scenario avverso dello stress test è stato definito da BCE/CERS e copre un orizzonte temporale di tre anni (2021-2023). Lo stress test è stato condotto in base a un'ipotesi di bilancio statico al dicembre 2020 e, quindi, non considera strategie aziendali e iniziative gestionali future. Non rappresenta una previsione della redditività di Intesa Sanpaolo.

Il coefficiente patrimoniale Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) fully loaded risultante dallo stress test al 2023, anno finale della simulazione, per Intesa Sanpaolo è pari a:

  • 15,06% nello scenario base
  • 9,38% nello scenario avverso

rispetto al dato di partenza, registrato al 31 dicembre 2020, pari a 14,04%.

L'impatto della simulazione nello scenario avverso, pari a 466 centesimi di punto, sarebbe risultato pari a 448 centesimi di punto ripristinando la neutralità che si registra in realtà per i capital ratios in relazione al Piano di Incentivazione a Lungo Termine 2018-2021LECOIP 2.0 basato su strumenti finanziari (non colta dall'assunzione di bilancio statico nello stress test).

Il CET1 ratio fully loaded nello scenario avverso sarebbe risultato pari a 9,97% considerando sia il predetto ripristino della neutralità sia le operazioni di cessione di rami di attività - connesse all'acquisizione di UBI Banca nel 2020 - perfezionate nel primo semestre 2021, a parità di altre condizioni.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

2

2021 EU-wide Stress Test

Bank Name

LEI Code

Country Code

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08

IT

3

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Actual

Baseline Scenario

Adverse Scenario

Row

(mln EUR, %)

31/12/2020

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

31/12/2021

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

Num

1

Net interest income

7,717

8,505

8,282

8,142

7,516

7,551

7,432

2

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial

832

602

602

602

-435

363

360

assets and trading financial liabilities

3

Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value

-4,363

-3,002

-1,425

-1,261

-7,525

-3,623

-4,279

through profit or loss

4

Profit or (-) loss for the year

3,326

2,921

3,908

3,950

-4,416

-123

-121

5

Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)

48.64%

47.78%

44.58%

42.71%

50.64%

46.15%

42.90%

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

51,070

50,895

51,776

52,875

38,182

36,211

34,459

7

Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)

347,071

349,119

349,884

351,182

358,820

364,307

367,349

8

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

14.71%

14.58%

14.80%

15.06%

10.64%

9.94%

9.38%

9

Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

14.04%

14.10%

14.56%

15.06%

10.06%

9.66%

9.38%

10

Tier 1 capital

58,556

58,381

59,262

60,361

45,668

43,697

41,945

11

Total leverage ratio exposures

814,646

814,646

814,646

814,646

814,646

814,646

814,646

12

Leverage ratio, %

7.19%

7.17%

7.27%

7.41%

5.61%

5.36%

5.15%

13

Fully loaded leverage ratio, %

6.94%

7.00%

7.20%

7.43%

5.36%

5.25%

5.16%

Memorandum items

14

Total amount of instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed

0

0

0

0

0

0

date in the 2021-2023 period (cumulative conversions)1

Total Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments eligible as regulatory capital under the CRR

15

provisions that convert into Common Equity Tier 1 or are written down upon a trigger

7,480

7,480

7,480

7,480

7,480

7,480

event2

16

Of which: eligible instruments whose trigger is above CET1 capital ratio in the adverse

0

0

0

0

0

0

scenario2

  1. Conversions not considered for CET1 computation
  2. Excluding instruments with mandatory conversion into ordinary shares upon a fixed date in the 2021-2023 period

17

IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?

Yes (static only)

18

New definition of default?

Yes

4

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

1

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

122

7

1

0

0

0

0.00%

3

Institutions

29,725

406

0

0

14,120

101

0

0

15,825

5,740

406

18

39

160

39.33%

4

Corporates

192,355

16,811

1,309

35

107,053

4,088

1,004

0

136,259

40,314

14,262

406

1,131

7,336

51.44%

5

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

12,103

1,074

0

0

7,946

245

0

0

9,746

1,497

1,076

112

137

467

43.38%

6

Corporates - Of Which: SME

44,280

9,088

432

27

27,214

2,261

315

0

29,563

10,854

7,777

115

495

4,129

53.09%

7

Retail

165,702

8,748

0

0

33,108

2,092

0

0

132,501

20,630

5,109

143

650

2,036

39.84%

8

Retail - Secured on real estate property

130,382

4,583

0

0

23,259

1,520

0

0

107,449

13,302

3,085

75

389

833

26.99%

9

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

7,397

1,114

0

0

1,887

278

0

0

4,213

2,002

721

9

82

243

33.66%

10

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

122,985

3,468

0

0

21,372

1,242

0

0

103,236

11,300

2,364

66

307

590

24.96%

11

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

1,900

7

0

0

290

1

0

0

621

940

2

1

5

1

34.04%

12

Retail - Other Retail

33,420

4,158

0

0

9,559

570

0

0

24,431

6,388

2,022

67

257

1,202

59.46%

13

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

11,862

2,618

0

0

3,207

403

0

0

7,679

2,704

1,175

36

105

747

63.53%

14

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

21,557

1,540

0

0

6,352

168

0

0

16,752

3,684

846

31

152

455

53.81%

15

Equity

9,285

112

31,659

0

5,067

1

65

0

0

0

0.00%

16

Securitisation

17

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

18

IRB TOTAL

397,066

26,077

1,309

35

185,940

6,281

1,004

0

289,775

66,693

19,842

567

1,820

9,531

48.04%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

19

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

20

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

21

Institutions

17,155

322

0

0

6,987

81

0

0

9,008

5,275

322

6

36

142

44.05%

22

Corporates

138,904

16,318

0

1

79,293

3,929

0

0

98,730

26,948

13,788

243

920

7,056

51.17%

23

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

7,253

910

0

0

4,264

211

0

0

5,711

1,100

928

35

76

363

39.08%

24

Corporates - Of Which: SME

42,369

9,029

0

1

25,888

2,212

0

0

27,811

10,558

7,715

105

491

4,086

52.97%

25

Retail

156,500

8,622

0

0

32,076

1,995

0

0

123,696

20,256

4,982

127

638

1,986

39.86%

26

Retail - Secured on real estate property

121,555

4,477

0

0

22,386

1,456

0

0

98,942

13,001

2,977

64

380

796

26.74%

27

ITALY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

7,365

1,113

0

0

1,866

275

0

0

4,189

1,994

719

8

81

242

33.59%

28

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

114,190

3,364

0

0

20,519

1,180

0

0

94,753

11,007

2,258

56

298

554

24.56%

29

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

1,899

7

0

0

290

1

0

0

620

940

2

1

5

1

34.05%

30

Retail - Other Retail

33,046

4,138

0

0

9,400

538

0

0

24,134

6,315

2,003

61

254

1,189

59.38%

31

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

11,571

2,604

0

0

3,061

371

0

0

7,452

2,643

1,161

31

102

737

63.50%

32

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

21,475

1,534

0

0

6,339

167

0

0

16,682

3,672

842

31

152

452

53.69%

33

Equity

8,659

112

29,882

0

4,847

1

65

0

0

0

0.00%

34

Securitisation

35

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

36

IRB TOTAL

321,219

25,374

0

1

148,237

6,005

0

0

236,281

52,480

19,157

375

1,594

9,183

47.94%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

37

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

38

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

39

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

40

Corporates

3,937

64

566

4

2,650

60

434

0

4,161

325

68

70

10

48

70.21%

41

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,038

5

0

0

985

0

0

0

993

45

5

60

6

5

100.58%

42

Corporates - Of Which: SME

1,590

52

257

4

987

47

191

0

1,677

167

56

7

3

39

69.07%

43

Retail

8,460

104

0

0

890

90

0

0

8,140

320

104

15

11

43

41.32%

44

Retail - Secured on real estate property

8,172

92

0

0

746

59

0

0

7,913

259

92

10

8

34

37.17%

45

SLOVAKIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

31

1

0

0

20

2

0

0

23

7

1

1

0

1

68.54%

46

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

8,141

90

0

0

726

57

0

0

7,890

251

90

10

7

33

36.74%

47

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

48

Retail - Other Retail

288

13

0

0

144

32

0

0

227

61

13

5

3

9

71.59%

49

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

288

13

0

0

144

32

0

0

227

61

13

5

3

9

71.59%

50

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

51

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

52

Securitisation

53

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

54

IRB TOTAL

12,398

168

566

4

3,541

150

434

0

12,302

644

172

86

20

91

52.74%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

55

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

56

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

57

Institutions

835

0

0

0

458

0

0

0

521

57

0

0

0

0

-

58

Corporates

8,088

20

0

0

3,243

5

0

0

5,228

2,391

20

13

35

7

36.10%

59

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

509

0

0

0

257

0

0

0

417

65

0

1

2

0

-

60

Corporates - Of Which: SME

21

0

0

0

14

0

0

0

17

5

0

0

0

0

100.00%

61

Retail

51

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

49

1

0

0

0

0

28.64%

62

Retail - Secured on real estate property

49

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

47

1

0

0

0

0

17.62%

63

UNITED STATES

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

64

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

49

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

47

1

0

0

0

0

17.62%

65

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

66

Retail - Other Retail

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

56.62%

67

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

82.84%

68

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

56.55%

69

Equity

117

0

256

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

70

Securitisation

71

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

72

IRB TOTAL

9,091

21

0

0

3,965

5

0

0

5,798

2,449

21

13

35

7

36.00%

5

2021 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

73

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

74

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

75

Institutions

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

99.90%

76

Corporates

149

0

12

0

80

0

11

0

66

37

0

0

1

0

-

77

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

56

0

0

0

23

0

0

0

35

0

0

0

0

0

-

78

Corporates - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

79

Retail

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

56.38%

80

Retail - Secured on real estate property

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

81

CROATIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

82

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

83

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

84

Retail - Other Retail

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

56.38%

85

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

57.49%

86

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

56.37%

87

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

88

Securitisation

89

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

90

IRB TOTAL

150

0

12

0

80

0

11

0

67

37

0

0

1

0

57.95%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

91

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

92

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

93

Institutions

606

0

0

0

214

0

0

0

128

32

0

0

0

0

90.13%

94

Corporates

3,603

2

0

0

1,998

1

0

0

2,910

495

2

4

13

2

68.27%

95

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

154

0

0

0

71

0

0

0

128

0

0

1

0

0

-

96

Corporates - Of Which: SME

7

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

7

1

0

0

0

0

-

97

Retail

9

1

0

0

2

0

0

0

7

1

1

0

0

0

48.28%

98

Retail - Secured on real estate property

8

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

7

1

0

0

0

0

49.85%

99

SPAIN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

100

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

8

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

7

1

0

0

0

0

49.85%

101

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

102

Retail - Other Retail

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

48.21%

103

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

47.47%

104

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

56.72%

105

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

106

Securitisation

107

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

108

IRB TOTAL

4,218

4

0

0

2,214

1

0

0

3,045

528

3

4

13

2

63.18%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

109

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

110

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

111

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

99.90%

112

Corporates

179

0

0

0

115

0

0

0

121

49

0

2

4

0

-

113

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

75

0

0

0

47

0

0

0

17

49

0

2

4

0

-

114

Corporates - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

115

Retail

25

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

23

1

0

0

0

0

72.97%

116

Retail - Secured on real estate property

24

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

23

1

0

0

0

0

-

117

SERBIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

118

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

24

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

23

1

0

0

0

0

-

119

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

120

Retail - Other Retail

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

72.97%

121

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

76.92%

122

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

72.90%

123

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

124

Securitisation

125

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

126

IRB TOTAL

203

0

0

0

119

0

0

0

144

50

0

2

4

0

87.64%

Actual

31/12/2020

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

RowN

Stage 3 exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Stage 1 exposure

Stage 2 exposure

Stage 3 exposure

um

(mln EUR,

%)

127

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

128

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

129

Institutions

3,021

0

0

0

556

0

0

0

703

55

0

0

0

0

3.74%

130

Corporates

3,068

60

0

0

1,567

14

0

0

2,010

322

60

2

2

5

8.62%

131

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

60

0

0

0

19

0

0

0

58

0

0

0

0

0

-

132

Corporates - Of Which: SME

4

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

3

1

0

0

0

0

-

133

Retail

27

1

0

0

6

0

0

0

24

2

1

0

0

0

51.67%

134

Retail - Secured on real estate property

25

1

0

0

5

0

0

0

23

2

1

0

0

0

43.64%

135

FRANCE

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

136

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

25

1

0

0

5

0

0

0

22

2

1

0

0

0

43.64%

137

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

138

Retail - Other Retail

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

74.73%

139

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

140

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

74.73%

141

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

142

Securitisation

143

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

144

IRB TOTAL

6,116

62

0

0

2,129

15

0

0

2,737

379

61

2

2

6

9.11%

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
