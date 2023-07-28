COMUNICATO STAMPA
INTESA SANPAOLO: RISULTATI DEL 2023EU-WIDESTRESS TEST
Torino, Milano, 28 luglio 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo è stata sottoposta al 2023 EU-wide stress test condotto dall'Autorità Bancaria Europea (EBA), in collaborazione con il Meccanismo di Vigilanza Unico (MVU), la Banca d'Italia, la Banca Centrale Europea (BCE) e il Comitato Europeo per il Rischio Sistemico (CERS).
Lo scenario dello stress test copre un orizzonte temporale di tre anni (2023-2025). Lo stress test
- stato condotto in base a un'ipotesi di bilancio statico al dicembre 2022 e, quindi, non considera strategie aziendali e iniziative gestionali future. Non rappresenta una previsione della redditività di Intesa Sanpaolo.
Il coefficiente patrimoniale Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) fully loaded risultante dallo stress test per Intesa Sanpaolo è pari a:
2023
2024
2025
Scenario base
14,02%
14,47%
14,85%
Scenario avverso
10,36%
10,78%
10,85%
rispetto al dato di partenza, registrato al 31 dicembre 2022, pari a 13,53%.
I risultati dello stress test evidenziano la capacità di Intesa Sanpaolo di confermare la propria solidità anche in scenari complessi, grazie al modello di business ben diversificato e resiliente.
2023 EU-wide Stress Test
Bank Name
LEI Code
Country Code
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08
IT
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Actual
Baseline Scenario
Adverse Scenario
(mln EUR, %)
31/12/2022
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
31/12/2023
31/12/2024
31/12/2025
Net interest income
9,585
11,335
12,180
11,731
8,560
9,514
9,466
Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets
1,502
702
702
702
-1,138
281
281
and trading financial liabilities
Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value
-2,703
-633
-1,332
-1,107
-4,413
-2,914
-2,825
through profit or loss
Profit or (-) loss for the year
4,379
6,693
6,698
6,412
-1,409
1,553
1,700
Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)
51.77%
46.41%
42.95%
40.92%
49.30%
45.26%
42.65%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
40,772
41,577
43,097
44,449
31,337
33,232
34,540
Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)
295,443
296,548
297,851
299,332
302,623
308,235
318,405
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
13.80%
14.02%
14.47%
14.85%
10.36%
10.78%
10.85%
Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %
13.53%
14.02%
14.47%
14.85%
10.36%
10.78%
10.85%
Tier 1 capital
47,979
48,784
50,304
51,656
38,544
40,439
41,747
Total leverage ratio exposures
855,282
855,282
855,282
855,282
855,282
855,282
855,282
Leverage ratio, %
5.61%
5.70%
5.88%
6.04%
4.51%
4.73%
4.88%
Fully loaded leverage ratio, %
5.53%
5.71%
5.89%
6.04%
4.51%
4.73%
4.88%
Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with
insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.42%
- With application of IFRS-17, %
IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?
Yes (static only)
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
29,969
342
0
0
15,747
413
0
0
19,865
1,766
332
61
41
197
59.21%
Corporates
164,091
7,306
1,746
10
85,142
2,033
1,382
0
140,943
19,313
5,444
328
1,104
2,923
53.69%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
12,650
559
24
0
7,662
167
36
0
10,358
1,997
518
62
189
305
58.79%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
33,751
3,404
444
8
20,543
994
304
0
28,837
5,178
2,724
133
405
1,523
55.89%
Retail
154,432
3,845
0
0
30,613
1,331
0
0
145,075
9,332
3,110
214
495
1,516
48.74%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
121,385
1,990
0
0
21,418
724
0
0
115,111
6,274
1,509
99
305
438
29.02%
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
5,088
387
0
0
1,309
126
0
0
4,337
751
319
15
38
98
30.59%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
116,297
1,603
0
0
20,109
599
0
0
110,774
5,523
1,189
84
267
340
28.60%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
96
11
0
0
15
13
0
0
84
12
10
0
1
10
95.58%
Retail - Other Retail
32,951
1,844
0
0
9,180
593
0
0
29,880
3,046
1,591
114
189
1,068
67.13%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
11,633
761
0
0
2,745
269
0
0
10,634
975
632
48
59
440
69.58%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
21,318
1,083
0
0
6,435
324
0
0
19,246
2,072
959
66
130
628
65.51%
Equity
8,755
48
28,776
0
5,611
0
25
1
0
0
0.00%
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
357,246
11,541
1,746
10
160,278
3,777
1,382
0
311,493
30,411
8,911
604
1,640
4,636
52.02%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
16,650
290
0
0
8,109
362
0
0
12,780
1,625
280
56
33
180
64.42%
Corporates
104,754
6,545
0
1
54,813
1,709
0
0
91,053
11,505
4,701
251
755
2,476
52.66%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
6,774
406
0
0
3,224
123
0
0
5,423
1,200
365
31
52
196
53.82%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
31,629
3,347
0
1
19,160
831
0
0
26,630
4,819
2,660
129
395
1,483
55.75%
Retail
142,704
3,617
0
0
28,246
1,050
0
0
134,064
8,614
2,884
198
431
1,368
47.42%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
111,305
1,911
0
0
19,948
640
0
0
105,414
5,891
1,431
92
275
409
28.56%
ITALY
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
5,071
386
0
0
1,298
125
0
0
4,326
745
318
15
38
97
30.47%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
106,234
1,525
0
0
18,651
514
0
0
101,088
5,146
1,113
78
237
312
28.01%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
31,398
1,705
0
0
8,298
410
0
0
28,650
2,723
1,453
106
156
959
65.99%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
11,279
746
0
0
2,548
260
0
0
10,400
855
617
47
51
430
69.66%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
20,119
960
0
0
5,750
151
0
0
18,250
1,869
836
59
105
529
63.29%
Equity
7,418
48
25,555
0
5,521
0
25
1
0
0
0.00%
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
271,526
10,499
0
1
116,723
3,121
0
0
243,419
21,745
7,890
506
1,220
4,024
51.00%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
4,545
61
286
4
3,085
163
224
0
4,286
528
65
23
15
36
55.79%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
1,042
5
0
0
987
0
0
0
1,007
36
5
18
5
0
0.04%
Corporates - Of Which: SME
1,923
56
222
4
1,239
163
154
0
1,858
287
60
3
8
36
60.39%
Retail
10,810
217
0
0
2,085
276
0
0
10,154
655
217
14
61
145
66.83%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
9,208
71
0
0
1,205
81
0
0
8,882
326
71
5
28
28
39.00%
SLOVAKIA
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
16
1
0
0
12
0
0
0
10
6
1
0
0
1
80.39%
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
9,192
70
0
0
1,193
81
0
0
8,871
320
70
5
27
27
38.54%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
96
11
0
0
15
13
0
0
84
12
10
0
1
10
95.59%
Retail - Other Retail
1,506
136
0
0
865
182
0
0
1,189
317
136
8
33
107
79.15%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
354
16
0
0
197
9
0
0
234
120
16
1
8
10
66.46%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1,152
120
0
0
668
172
0
0
955
197
120
7
25
97
80.79%
Equity
6
0
15
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
15,361
278
286
4
5,184
440
224
0
14,447
1,184
282
37
77
181
64.28%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
724
0
0
0
293
0
0
0
585
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
9,523
34
0
0
3,945
8
0
0
7,049
1,756
23
7
16
14
62.20%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
704
0
0
0
241
0
0
0
680
0
0
1
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
16
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
11
5
0
0
0
0
100.00%
Retail
80
0
0
0
27
0
0
0
77
4
0
0
0
0
40.31%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
77
0
0
0
26
0
0
0
74
3
0
0
0
0
35.36%
UNITED STATES
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
77
0
0
0
26
0
0
0
74
3
0
0
0
0
35.36%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
57.92%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
57.92%
Equity
210
0
425
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
10,537
35
0
0
4,690
8
0
0
7,713
1,759
24
7
17
15
61.85%
2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
21
0
15
0
9
0
9
0
16
19
0
0
1
0
86.10%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
18
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
1
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
67.37%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
CROATIA
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
67.37%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
99.58%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
65.95%
Equity
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
22
0
15
0
10
0
9
0
17
19
0
0
1
0
69.44%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
2,109
0
0
0
804
0
0
0
785
25
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
3,331
62
0
0
1,537
14
0
0
2,981
130
62
2
2
24
38.54%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
134
0
0
0
67
0
0
0
121
13
0
1
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
5
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
32
1
0
0
11
0
0
0
29
3
1
0
0
0
52.10%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
31
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
28
3
0
0
0
0
26.84%
FRANCE
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
31
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
28
3
0
0
0
0
26.84%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
84.25%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
84.25%
Equity
59
0
160
0
28
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
5,531
63
0
0
2,512
14
0
0
3,824
158
62
3
2
24
38.66%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
Stage 3
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
496
0
0
0
221
0
0
0
492
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
5,215
7
12
0
2,496
2
13
0
4,367
574
0
4
14
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
25
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
17
8
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
41
0
0
0
38
0
0
0
41
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
14
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
54.44%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
13
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
-
LUXEMBOURG
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
13
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
54.44%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
54.44%
Equity
21
0
53
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
5,746
7
12
0
2,775
2
13
0
4,872
574
0
5
14
0
54.44%
Actual
31/12/2022*
Exposure values
Risk exposure amounts
A-IRB
F-IRB
A-IRB
F-IRB
Stock of
Stock of
Stock of
Coverage Ratio -
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
provisions for
provisions for
provisions for
exposure
exposure
exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 3
exposure
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
Non-defaulted
Defaulted
exposure
exposure
exposure
(mln EUR, %)
Central banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Central governments
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Institutions
312
0
0
0
165
0
0
0
116
0
0
0
0
0
-
Corporates
5,054
3
0
0
2,216
1
0
0
4,526
353
1
2
14
0
92.52%
Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending
164
0
0
0
71
0
0
0
126
38
0
0
1
0
-
Corporates - Of Which: SME
8
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail
9
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
8
1
0
0
0
0
35.65%
Retail - Secured on real estate property
9
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
8
1
0
0
0
0
1.13%
SPAIN
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME
9
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
8
1
0
0
0
0
1.13%
Retail - Qualifying Revolving
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
51.17%
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
51.17%
Equity
47
0
121
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
-
Securitisation
Other non-credit obligation assets
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
IRB TOTAL
5,423
3
0
0
2,505
1
0
0
4,668
355
1
2
14
1
87.82%
