COMUNICATO STAMPA

INTESA SANPAOLO: RISULTATI DEL 2023EU-WIDESTRESS TEST

Torino, Milano, 28 luglio 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo è stata sottoposta al 2023 EU-wide stress test condotto dall'Autorità Bancaria Europea (EBA), in collaborazione con il Meccanismo di Vigilanza Unico (MVU), la Banca d'Italia, la Banca Centrale Europea (BCE) e il Comitato Europeo per il Rischio Sistemico (CERS).

Lo scenario dello stress test copre un orizzonte temporale di tre anni (2023-2025). Lo stress test

  • stato condotto in base a un'ipotesi di bilancio statico al dicembre 2022 e, quindi, non considera strategie aziendali e iniziative gestionali future. Non rappresenta una previsione della redditività di Intesa Sanpaolo.

Il coefficiente patrimoniale Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) fully loaded risultante dallo stress test per Intesa Sanpaolo è pari a:

2023

2024

2025

Scenario base

14,02%

14,47%

14,85%

Scenario avverso

10,36%

10,78%

10,85%

rispetto al dato di partenza, registrato al 31 dicembre 2022, pari a 13,53%.

I risultati dello stress test evidenziano la capacità di Intesa Sanpaolo di confermare la propria solidità anche in scenari complessi, grazie al modello di business ben diversificato e resiliente.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+39.02.87943180

+39.02.87962326

investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

2

2023 EU-wide Stress Test

Bank Name

LEI Code

Country Code

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

2W8N8UU78PMDQKZENC08

IT

3

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Actual

Baseline Scenario

Adverse Scenario

(mln EUR, %)

31/12/2022

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

31/12/2023

31/12/2024

31/12/2025

Net interest income

9,585

11,335

12,180

11,731

8,560

9,514

9,466

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading and trading financial assets

1,502

702

702

702

-1,138

281

281

and trading financial liabilities

Impairment or (-) reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at fair value

-2,703

-633

-1,332

-1,107

-4,413

-2,914

-2,825

through profit or loss

Profit or (-) loss for the year

4,379

6,693

6,698

6,412

-1,409

1,553

1,700

Coverage ratio: non-performing exposure (%)

51.77%

46.41%

42.95%

40.92%

49.30%

45.26%

42.65%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

40,772

41,577

43,097

44,449

31,337

33,232

34,540

Total Risk exposure amount (all transitional adjustments included)

295,443

296,548

297,851

299,332

302,623

308,235

318,405

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

13.80%

14.02%

14.47%

14.85%

10.36%

10.78%

10.85%

Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, %

13.53%

14.02%

14.47%

14.85%

10.36%

10.78%

10.85%

Tier 1 capital

47,979

48,784

50,304

51,656

38,544

40,439

41,747

Total leverage ratio exposures

855,282

855,282

855,282

855,282

855,282

855,282

855,282

Leverage ratio, %

5.61%

5.70%

5.88%

6.04%

4.51%

4.73%

4.88%

Fully loaded leverage ratio, %

5.53%

5.71%

5.89%

6.04%

4.51%

4.73%

4.88%

Memorandum item related to the application of IFRS-17 for banks with

insurance subsidiaries or participations: Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.42%

- With application of IFRS-17, %

IFRS 9 transitional arrangements?

Yes (static only)

4

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

29,969

342

0

0

15,747

413

0

0

19,865

1,766

332

61

41

197

59.21%

Corporates

164,091

7,306

1,746

10

85,142

2,033

1,382

0

140,943

19,313

5,444

328

1,104

2,923

53.69%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

12,650

559

24

0

7,662

167

36

0

10,358

1,997

518

62

189

305

58.79%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

33,751

3,404

444

8

20,543

994

304

0

28,837

5,178

2,724

133

405

1,523

55.89%

Retail

154,432

3,845

0

0

30,613

1,331

0

0

145,075

9,332

3,110

214

495

1,516

48.74%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

121,385

1,990

0

0

21,418

724

0

0

115,111

6,274

1,509

99

305

438

29.02%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

5,088

387

0

0

1,309

126

0

0

4,337

751

319

15

38

98

30.59%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

116,297

1,603

0

0

20,109

599

0

0

110,774

5,523

1,189

84

267

340

28.60%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

96

11

0

0

15

13

0

0

84

12

10

0

1

10

95.58%

Retail - Other Retail

32,951

1,844

0

0

9,180

593

0

0

29,880

3,046

1,591

114

189

1,068

67.13%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

11,633

761

0

0

2,745

269

0

0

10,634

975

632

48

59

440

69.58%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

21,318

1,083

0

0

6,435

324

0

0

19,246

2,072

959

66

130

628

65.51%

Equity

8,755

48

28,776

0

5,611

0

25

1

0

0

0.00%

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

357,246

11,541

1,746

10

160,278

3,777

1,382

0

311,493

30,411

8,911

604

1,640

4,636

52.02%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

16,650

290

0

0

8,109

362

0

0

12,780

1,625

280

56

33

180

64.42%

Corporates

104,754

6,545

0

1

54,813

1,709

0

0

91,053

11,505

4,701

251

755

2,476

52.66%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

6,774

406

0

0

3,224

123

0

0

5,423

1,200

365

31

52

196

53.82%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

31,629

3,347

0

1

19,160

831

0

0

26,630

4,819

2,660

129

395

1,483

55.75%

Retail

142,704

3,617

0

0

28,246

1,050

0

0

134,064

8,614

2,884

198

431

1,368

47.42%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

111,305

1,911

0

0

19,948

640

0

0

105,414

5,891

1,431

92

275

409

28.56%

ITALY

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

5,071

386

0

0

1,298

125

0

0

4,326

745

318

15

38

97

30.47%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

106,234

1,525

0

0

18,651

514

0

0

101,088

5,146

1,113

78

237

312

28.01%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

31,398

1,705

0

0

8,298

410

0

0

28,650

2,723

1,453

106

156

959

65.99%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

11,279

746

0

0

2,548

260

0

0

10,400

855

617

47

51

430

69.66%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

20,119

960

0

0

5,750

151

0

0

18,250

1,869

836

59

105

529

63.29%

Equity

7,418

48

25,555

0

5,521

0

25

1

0

0

0.00%

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

271,526

10,499

0

1

116,723

3,121

0

0

243,419

21,745

7,890

506

1,220

4,024

51.00%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

4,545

61

286

4

3,085

163

224

0

4,286

528

65

23

15

36

55.79%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

1,042

5

0

0

987

0

0

0

1,007

36

5

18

5

0

0.04%

Corporates - Of Which: SME

1,923

56

222

4

1,239

163

154

0

1,858

287

60

3

8

36

60.39%

Retail

10,810

217

0

0

2,085

276

0

0

10,154

655

217

14

61

145

66.83%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

9,208

71

0

0

1,205

81

0

0

8,882

326

71

5

28

28

39.00%

SLOVAKIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

16

1

0

0

12

0

0

0

10

6

1

0

0

1

80.39%

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

9,192

70

0

0

1,193

81

0

0

8,871

320

70

5

27

27

38.54%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

96

11

0

0

15

13

0

0

84

12

10

0

1

10

95.59%

Retail - Other Retail

1,506

136

0

0

865

182

0

0

1,189

317

136

8

33

107

79.15%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

354

16

0

0

197

9

0

0

234

120

16

1

8

10

66.46%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1,152

120

0

0

668

172

0

0

955

197

120

7

25

97

80.79%

Equity

6

0

15

0

6

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

15,361

278

286

4

5,184

440

224

0

14,447

1,184

282

37

77

181

64.28%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

724

0

0

0

293

0

0

0

585

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

9,523

34

0

0

3,945

8

0

0

7,049

1,756

23

7

16

14

62.20%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

704

0

0

0

241

0

0

0

680

0

0

1

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

16

0

0

0

11

0

0

0

11

5

0

0

0

0

100.00%

Retail

80

0

0

0

27

0

0

0

77

4

0

0

0

0

40.31%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

77

0

0

0

26

0

0

0

74

3

0

0

0

0

35.36%

UNITED STATES

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

77

0

0

0

26

0

0

0

74

3

0

0

0

0

35.36%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

3

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

57.92%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

3

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

57.92%

Equity

210

0

425

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

10,537

35

0

0

4,690

8

0

0

7,713

1,759

24

7

17

15

61.85%

5

2023 EU-wide Stress Test: Credit risk IRB

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

21

0

15

0

9

0

9

0

16

19

0

0

1

0

86.10%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

18

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

17

0

0

1

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

67.37%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

CROATIA

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

67.37%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

99.58%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

65.95%

Equity

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

22

0

15

0

10

0

9

0

17

19

0

0

1

0

69.44%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

2,109

0

0

0

804

0

0

0

785

25

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

3,331

62

0

0

1,537

14

0

0

2,981

130

62

2

2

24

38.54%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

134

0

0

0

67

0

0

0

121

13

0

1

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

5

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

4

1

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

32

1

0

0

11

0

0

0

29

3

1

0

0

0

52.10%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

31

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

28

3

0

0

0

0

26.84%

FRANCE

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

31

0

0

0

10

0

0

0

28

3

0

0

0

0

26.84%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

84.25%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

84.25%

Equity

59

0

160

0

28

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

5,531

63

0

0

2,512

14

0

0

3,824

158

62

3

2

24

38.66%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

Stage 3

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

496

0

0

0

221

0

0

0

492

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

5,215

7

12

0

2,496

2

13

0

4,367

574

0

4

14

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

25

0

0

0

11

0

0

0

17

8

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

41

0

0

0

38

0

0

0

41

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

14

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

13

0

0

0

0

0

54.44%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

13

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

12

0

0

0

0

0

-

LUXEMBOURG

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

13

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

12

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

54.44%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

54.44%

Equity

21

0

53

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

5,746

7

12

0

2,775

2

13

0

4,872

574

0

5

14

0

54.44%

Actual

31/12/2022*

Exposure values

Risk exposure amounts

A-IRB

F-IRB

A-IRB

F-IRB

Stock of

Stock of

Stock of

Coverage Ratio -

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

provisions for

provisions for

provisions for

exposure

exposure

exposure

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 3

exposure

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Defaulted

exposure

exposure

exposure

(mln EUR, %)

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Central governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Institutions

312

0

0

0

165

0

0

0

116

0

0

0

0

0

-

Corporates

5,054

3

0

0

2,216

1

0

0

4,526

353

1

2

14

0

92.52%

Corporates - Of Which: Specialised Lending

164

0

0

0

71

0

0

0

126

38

0

0

1

0

-

Corporates - Of Which: SME

8

0

0

0

5

0

0

0

8

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail

9

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

8

1

0

0

0

0

35.65%

Retail - Secured on real estate property

9

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

8

1

0

0

0

0

1.13%

SPAIN

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Secured on real estate property - Of Which: non-SME

9

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

8

1

0

0

0

0

1.13%

Retail - Qualifying Revolving

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

51.17%

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: SME

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

Retail - Other Retail - Of Which: non-SME

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

51.17%

Equity

47

0

121

0

19

0

0

0

0

0

-

Securitisation

Other non-credit obligation assets

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

IRB TOTAL

5,423

3

0

0

2,505

1

0

0

4,668

355

1

2

14

1

87.82%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 16:07:25 UTC.