November 17, 2023 at 04:46 am EST

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Friday that the bank's Chief Lending Officer, Raffaello Ruggieri, sold 25,496 ordinary shares.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR2.6520, for a total consideration of EUR67,615.39.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR2.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

