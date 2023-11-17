(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Friday that the bank's Chief Lending Officer, Raffaello Ruggieri, sold 25,496 ordinary shares.
The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR2.6520, for a total consideration of EUR67,615.39.
Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR2.66 per share.
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
