Intesa Sanpaolo takes over own shares for EUR295 million

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 128.2 million of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.2989, for a total value of EUR294.8 million.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the bank has purchased 449.7 million of its own shares, or about 2.4 percent of its share capital.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday up 3.7 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

