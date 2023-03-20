Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:53:48 2023-03-20 pm EDT
2.280 EUR   +3.97%
01:32pIntesa Sanpaolo takes over own shares for EUR295 million
AN
01:04pLists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
07:08aEuropeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
Intesa Sanpaolo takes over own shares for EUR295 million

03/20/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 128.2 million of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR2.2989, for a total value of EUR294.8 million.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the bank has purchased 449.7 million of its own shares, or about 2.4 percent of its share capital.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday up 3.7 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 558 M 22 558 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 523 M 4 523 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,98x
Yield 2022 7,10%
Capitalization 39 374 M 41 972 M 41 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,19 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.5.53%41 972
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623