(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and Bluenergy announced Monday that they have signed an agreement to support the more than 40 SMEs linked to the company's supply chain.

The aim is to facilitate their access to credit -- thanks to the strength and solidity of the supply chain leader -- particularly for investments aimed at sustainable transition meeting ESG criteria.

The agreement is part of Intesa Sanpaolo's Supply Chain Development Program, which, in the Northeast, has already signed more than 180 supply chain contracts in favor of about 2,400 supplier companies, for a total turnover of about EUR20 billion.

The collaboration with Bluenergy also includes the signing of a EUR120 million tax credit recession contract, allowing the bank to expand its fiscal capacity in favor of initiatives that are also social in nature.

Bluenergy is a multi-service energy company based in Udine and has more than 50 outlets in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is down 0.2 percent at EUR3.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.