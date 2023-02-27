Intesa and IBM, agreement for innovative technology infrastructure

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and IBM Corp. on Monday announced an agreement to adopt innovative technology infrastructures that will enable an evolution in IT security and performance along with a reduction in IT department consumption.

Ever-evolving digital services and increasingly stringent security and sustainability regulations make it necessary for banks to constantly upgrade their technology infrastructures.

"Through the agreement with IBM, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to take full advantage of the opportunities offered in the areas of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, which will enable pushed, open, flexible and secure digitization and, at the same time, contribute to a significant reduction in energy consumption," the Italian bank explained.

"In particular, the modernization of the bank's technology environment with the IBM z16 designed under the banner of efficiency to achieve higher performance with lower energy consumption will allow Intesa Sanpaolo to reduce energy consumption of this component of the infrastructure by about 20 percent and help limit the environmental impact."

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday up 1.5 percent at EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.