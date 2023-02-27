Advanced search
Intesa and IBM, agreement for innovative technology infrastructure

02/27/2023
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and IBM Corp. on Monday announced an agreement to adopt innovative technology infrastructures that will enable an evolution in IT security and performance along with a reduction in IT department consumption.

Ever-evolving digital services and increasingly stringent security and sustainability regulations make it necessary for banks to constantly upgrade their technology infrastructures.

"Through the agreement with IBM, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to take full advantage of the opportunities offered in the areas of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, which will enable pushed, open, flexible and secure digitization and, at the same time, contribute to a significant reduction in energy consumption," the Italian bank explained.

"In particular, the modernization of the bank's technology environment with the IBM z16 designed under the banner of efficiency to achieve higher performance with lower energy consumption will allow Intesa Sanpaolo to reduce energy consumption of this component of the infrastructure by about 20 percent and help limit the environmental impact."

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday up 1.5 percent at EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 328 M 22 328 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 477 M 4 477 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 45 383 M 48 080 M 47 882 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.20.07%47 882
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205