Intesa buys back own shares for more than EUR217 million

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 86.5 million of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.5146, for a total value of EUR217.4 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

