  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02:46 2023-02-20 pm EST
2.552 EUR   -0.49%
01:50pIntesa buys back own shares for more than EUR217 million
AN
12:52pIntesa staff to test new digital business from March
RE
10:48aEgypt court to rule soon in case over Intesa's local unit - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Intesa buys back own shares for more than EUR217 million

02/20/2023 | 01:50pm EST
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 86.5 million of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.5146, for a total value of EUR217.4 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 566 M 22 566 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 524 M 4 524 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,07%
Capitalization 46 869 M 49 977 M 49 977 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,56 €
Average target price 2,97 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.23.41%49 977
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162