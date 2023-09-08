(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced on Friday the final results of its cash repurchase offer for all or part of its EUR750 million Additional Tier 1 Notes perpetual bond issue.

As of the expiration of the offer, the total nominal amount of existing securities validly offered for repurchase amounted to EUR503.1 million, representing approximately 67 percent of the total nominal amount of EUR750.0 million of existing securities outstanding.

Intesa, a note said, "accepts the repurchase from the holders of the existing securities for the full nominal value validly offered of EUR503.1 million approximately."

The repurchase of the securities was made simultaneously with the issuance of a new fixed-rate Additional Tier 1 perpetual bond.

Intesa Sanpaolo trades in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR2.41 per share.

