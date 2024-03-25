(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday the launch of a EUR120 billion program through 2026 entitled "Your Future is Our Business."

The program is aimed "at accompanying the planning of SMEs and smaller companies, a vital system of Italian entrepreneurship and supply chains in the territories," the bank points out.

"The objective," the company continues in the statement, "is to encourage new investments for Italian competitiveness by accelerating the dynamics of good performance of the production system and ensuring the immediate activation of sustainable and long-term strategies.

With the new program the bank intends "to accelerate the transformation processes necessary for industrial renewal, energy and digital transition of companies, facilitating their access to the new measures of the PNRR. Thanks to the renewed synergy with SACE and other institutional entities, investment opportunities and benefits for businesses will be amplified by the measures put in place by Intesa Sanpaolo."

Intesa's stock is up 0.7 percent at EUR3.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

