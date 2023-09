(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Wednesday that a buyback plan will be launched from Sept. 11 to purchase 32 million shares, equivalent to 0.2 percent of its share capital.

On Wednesday, Intesa closed 2.3 percent in the red at EUR2.39 per share.

