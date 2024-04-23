(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Tuesday the new appointments in the top roles of Eurizon Capital SGR and the Intesa Sanpaolo Vita group.

"The appointments confirm the guidelines indicated last March 28 by CEO, Carlo Messina, during the parent company's office renewals: recognition of professionalism, skills and internal resources, through the enhancement of young, more experienced managers and the female talent present in the company, also with a view to generational transition, with the aim of remaining leaders in the respective lines of business."

In the Asset Management division, Saverio Perissinotto was appointed president and Maria Luisa Gota managing director and general manager of Eurizon Capital SGR. Alessandro Solina was appointed deputy general manager, retaining his role as head of Investment Management.

In the Insurance division, Riccardo Ranalli was appointed president and Virginia Borla managing director and general manager of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita. Gianluca La Calce was named new director de general manager of Fideuram Vita.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Tuesday up 2.7 percent at EUR3.52 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

