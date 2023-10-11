PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN EXCELLENCES 2023: GROWING NUMBERS FOR THE

SECOND EDITION OF THE INTESA SANPAOLO EVENT DEDICATED TO LISTED ITALIAN MID CORPORATES

Around 50 companies, mostly listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, participated in the initiative promoted by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and the Research Department

More institutional investors were also present, with around 110 in attendance and over 800 meetings organised

Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Banking & Markets of the IMI CIB Division of Intesa Sanpaolo: "The numbers of the second edition of Italian Excellences confirm the growing interest of international investors in Italian excellence."

Milan, 11 October 2023 - Today is the final day of the second edition of Intesa Sanpaolo's "Italian Excellences 2023, Mid Corporate Conference", dedicated mainly to companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, held in Paris.

The event, which began yesterday in Paris and ends today, is organised in collaboration with Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, and is promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division - led by Mauro Micillo - and the Research Department - led by Gregorio De Felice.

The initiative posted growing numbers compared to last year, involving 48 companies and around 110 investors, mostly from France, but also Italy, Spain and England. More than 800 meetings were organised between companies and investors, either one-to-one or in small groups, which allowed listed Italian SMEs to present their achievements and future prospects.

Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Banking & Markets of the IMI CIB Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, commented: "The numbers of the second edition of Italian Excellences confirm the growing interest of international investors in Italian excellence. An economic system of small andmedium-sizedcompanies that continues to grow, innovate and open up to foreign markets. This initiative in fact seeks to harness the quality and prospects offered by Italian excellence and support companies as they grow and internationalise."

The event is held in collaboration between the Equity Research and Corporate Broking Research structures of the Intesa Sanpaolo Research Department and the Equity Sales area of Global Markets Sales & Platform of the IMI CIB Division.