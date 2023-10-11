PRESS RELEASE
ITALIAN EXCELLENCES 2023: GROWING NUMBERS FOR THE
SECOND EDITION OF THE INTESA SANPAOLO EVENT DEDICATED TO LISTED ITALIAN MID CORPORATES
- Around 50 companies, mostly listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, participated in the initiative promoted by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and the Research Department
- More institutional investors were also present, with around 110 in attendance and over 800 meetings organised
- Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Banking & Markets of the IMI CIB Division of Intesa Sanpaolo:"The numbers of the second edition of Italian Excellences confirm the growing interest of international investors in Italian excellence."
Milan, 11 October 2023 - Today is the final day of the second edition of Intesa Sanpaolo's "Italian Excellences 2023, Mid Corporate Conference", dedicated mainly to companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, held in Paris.
The event, which began yesterday in Paris and ends today, is organised in collaboration with Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, and is promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division - led by Mauro Micillo - and the Research Department - led by Gregorio De Felice.
The initiative posted growing numbers compared to last year, involving 48 companies and around 110 investors, mostly from France, but also Italy, Spain and England. More than 800 meetings were organised between companies and investors, either one-to-one or in small groups, which allowed listed Italian SMEs to present their achievements and future prospects.
Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Banking & Markets of the IMI CIB Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, commented: "The numbers of the second edition of Italian Excellences confirm the growing interest of international investors in Italian excellence. An economic system of small andmedium-sizedcompanies that continues to grow, innovate and open up to foreign markets. This initiative in fact seeks to harness the quality and prospects offered by Italian excellence and support companies as they grow and internationalise."
The event is held in collaboration between the Equity Research and Corporate Broking Research structures of the Intesa Sanpaolo Research Department and the Equity Sales area of Global Markets Sales & Platform of the IMI CIB Division.
The list of Italian mid-corporate participants - re presenting many aspects of Italian excellence and the various industrial sectors that power the country's economy - is provided below: Aeffe, Aeroporto di Bologna, Ala, Alkemy, Antares Vision, Arnoldo Mondadori, Avio, Aquafil, Banca Sistema, Biesse, Carel Industries, Cellularline, Cy4gate, d'Amico Intl. Shipping, Datalogic, Digital Value, Elica, Esprinet, Eurocommercial Properties, Eurogroup, Eurotech, Fila, Generalfinance, GPI, Gruppo Mutui Online, Gruppo Orsero, IGD SIIQ, Illimity Bank, Interpump Group, Irce, Iveco, Italian Wine Brands, LU-VE, MARR, Openjobmetis, Newlat Food, Pattern, Reply, Salcef Group, Sanlorenzo, Seco, Sogefi, Somec Group, Technogym, Technoprobe, Tinexta, Wiit and Zignago Vetro.
Virgilio IR provided organisational support, drawing on its many years of experience in the sector, its extensive database of Italian and international investors and a solid technological platform for meeting management.
Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving familie s, businesses and the real economy - with a signifi cant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech, in particular with Isybank, the Group's digital bank. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billi on in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to su pport people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.
