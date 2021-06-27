Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian banks should consolidate into at least three big players - Intesa Sanpaolo chief

06/27/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy's banking sector needs more mergers and takeovers to create at least three major players, according to the chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's biggest lender.

Carlo Messina said in an newspaper interview on Sunday that Italian banks were now "among those in the best shape" in Europe, thanks to a process of consolidation and reduction of bad loans.

"For Italy, I hope to see further concentrations to arrive at the creation of at least three poles," he told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Italy has a fragmented banking system, with scores of lenders, many of them small and regional, and often unprofitable.

Intesa Sanpaolo kicked off a new wave of consolidation in the sector last year by taking over rival UBI, while UniCredit , the country's second largest bank, is weighing potential merger options under new CEO Andrea Orcel.

Government sources have told Reuters that some members of the ruling coalition would like to see a third group built around Banco BPM, Italy's No.3 bank, which is often seen as a likely takeover target.

Messina also urged Mario Draghi's government to consider prolonging and broadening state guarantees on loans to companies, as Italy tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Extending the expiry (of the guarantees) to 20 years would allow companies in difficulty enough time to reorganise and get going again," he said.

More broadly, he urged the government to maintain support measures to help firms and individuals recover from last year's steep COVID-induced recession, warning against hasty withdrawal of special job protection rules introduced during the pandemic.

"The social fabric of the country is at risk," he warned. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 1.07% 2.84 Delayed Quote.57.08%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.91% 2.3855 Delayed Quote.24.73%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.54% 10.422 Delayed Quote.36.27%
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
08:52aItalian banks should consolidate into at least three big players - Intesa San..
RE
06/25FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AND INTESA SANPAO : 3,650 computers and 200 tablets gifted to..
AQ
06/25POST-COVID RECOVERY : EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo join forces to unlock liquidity of..
AQ
06/25INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : And semi di vita cooperative present the (ri) abilita p..
AQ
06/25INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
06/23INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : and Semi di Vita Cooperative present the (ri) abilita p..
PU
06/23POST-COVID RECOVERY : EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo join forces to unlock liquidity of..
PU
06/23FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AND INTESA SANPAO : 3,650 computers and 200 tablets gifted to..
PU
06/22INTESA SANPAOLO FOR CLEAN HYDROGEN : First italian bank admitted to the european..
PU
06/21INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : to Take 25% Stake in Innolva With $65 Million Deal With..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 378 M 24 317 M 24 317 M
Net income 2021 4 017 M 4 793 M 4 793 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 6,44%
Capitalization 46 251 M 55 238 M 55 191 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 99 599
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,39 €
Average target price 2,60 €
Spread / Average Target 9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.24.73%55 238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.02%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 066