Italian banks with SACE and CDP sign protocol for PNRR

(Alliance News) - A system initiative to contribute to Italy's infrastructural development with a significant economic, social and environmental impact on the territory and in favor of the business fabric and the community. This is the objective of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, SACE and a pool of banks consisting of Banco BPM Spa, BPER Banca Spa, Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division - and UniCredit Spa, in consideration of the needs for project guarantees related to the implementation of new strategic infrastructure interventions for the country.

The protocol, reads a note, "defines the guidelines for the launch of a potential cooperation between the members for the issuance, subject to autonomous credit assessment, of project guarantees in the interest of companies or consortia/groupings that will be awarded tenders related to works for railway infrastructures included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and for those commissioned."

At this first stage, the cooperation announced today may particularly contribute to the development of the national rail network, supporting the implementation of works worth more than seven billion euros.

The protocol, which is valid through 2023, and which, for the development of the national rail network has been prepared also thanks to the cooperation of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group, open to the adhesion of other banks, credit-qualified entities and national and international insurance companies licensed to operate in Italy, in compliance with competitive dynamics and current regulations, in order to maximize the capacity of the financial system to support the realization of the infrastructures included in the PNRR.

Intesa Sanpaolo closed Monday in the red by 0.6 percent to EUR2.26; Banco BPM was down 1.4 percent to EUR3.79 per share; BPER Banca gave up 0.5 percent to EUR2.50 per share; and UniCredit finished down 2.3 percent to EUR18.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

