Italian business leader rejects criticism of call with Putin

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Companies have the right to
protect their interests in Russia even at a time of rising
tensions, a top Italian CEO said on Friday, rejecting criticism
of a call he helped organise this week for business leaders with
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Managers of big Italian companies, including power group
Enel, the country's top two banks Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit and insurer Generali,
on Wednesday joined the virtual meeting with Putin, aimed at
boosting business ties between the two countries.
The meeting sparked controversy amid a build up of Russian
troops on its border with Ukraine, and went ahead despite a
government official saying Rome had advised business leaders not
to attend.
It was organised by the Italy-Russia chamber of commerce and
by the Italian-Russian business committee chaired by tyremaker
Pirelli Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera.
Tronchetti Provera said on Friday the meeting had been
planned since November and the fact that it took place against
the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis was entirely coincidental.
"Businesses have a duty to grow, safeguard their investments
and workers abroad," he said after an event to celebrate
Pirelli's 150th anniversary, adding business from other European
countries were holding similar meetings with Putin.
"It's all normal."
Tronchetti Provera said companies also had to respect
guidelines given by their respective governments, and dismissed
suggestions Rome had called on executives to shun the meeting.
"So we have done what we had to do," he said.
