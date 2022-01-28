Italian business leader rejects criticism of call with Putin

Log in
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

01/28/2022
MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Companies have the right to protect their interests in Russia even at a time of rising tensions, a top Italian CEO said on Friday, rejecting criticism of a call he helped organise this week for business leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Managers of big Italian companies, including power group Enel, the country's top two banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit and insurer Generali, on Wednesday joined the virtual meeting with Putin, aimed at boosting business ties between the two countries.

The meeting sparked controversy amid a build up of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, and went ahead despite a government official saying Rome had advised business leaders not to attend.

It was organised by the Italy-Russia chamber of commerce and by the Italian-Russian business committee chaired by tyremaker Pirelli Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Tronchetti Provera said on Friday the meeting had been planned since November and the fact that it took place against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis was entirely coincidental.

"Businesses have a duty to grow, safeguard their investments and workers abroad," he said after an event to celebrate Pirelli's 150th anniversary, adding business from other European countries were holding similar meetings with Putin.

"It's all normal."

Tronchetti Provera said companies also had to respect guidelines given by their respective governments, and dismissed suggestions Rome had called on executives to shun the meeting.

"So we have done what we had to do," he said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.11% 18.3 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.65% 6.743 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.86% 2.5905 Delayed Quote.14.89%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -1.94% 6.164 Delayed Quote.2.91%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.23% 13.742 Delayed Quote.1.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 78.0983 Delayed Quote.5.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 703 M 23 084 M 23 084 M
Net income 2021 4 304 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 7,25%
Capitalization 50 648 M 56 482 M 56 472 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 97 600
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.14.89%56 482
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.23%427 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%367 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%250 828
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.05%208 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%204 238