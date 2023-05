Intesa forecast a net income of 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion) this year, after saying in February it would top last year's result of 5.5 billion.

The upgrade comes after fellow heavyweight UniCredit on Wednesday raised its 2023 profit target by more than a fifth.

Net income in the first quarter came in at 1.96 billion euros, well above an analyst consensus gathered by Reuters of 1.54 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)