MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had closed a probe into Intesa Sanpaolo and its digital bank unit Isybank, because they have taken the required action to avoid unfair commercial practices.

The antitrust authority opened the investigation in November into the transfer of thousands of Intesa Sanpaolo customers to the bank's mobile-only service Isybank.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gavin Jones)