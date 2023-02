The group is working with Intesa Sanpaolo and Intermonte on a possible initial public offering, the sources said.

The offer, which will depend on the market conditions, is aimed at boosting its growth, one of the sources added.

The family-owned group, based in Treviso in the northeast of Italy, reported revenues of 269 million euros in 2021.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)