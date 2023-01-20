Advanced search
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:58 2023-01-20 pm EST
2.198 EUR   -1.12%
03:17pItaly's Intesa reassures investors over capital distribution
RE
12:14pIntesa falls on reported $22 billion asset sales to meet ECB risk concerns
RE
11:58aEuropeans up; Saipem tops Mib after contracts
AN
Italy's Intesa reassures investors over capital distribution

01/20/2023 | 03:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: New Intesa Sanpaolo skyscraper, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, is seen in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday sought to reassure investors that it had sufficient capital reserves to see through its shareholder distribution plans, after its shares fell on concerns about reported large asset disposals.

Intesa said it expected its best quality capital to stand at around 13% at the end of the year and to remain well above the bank's minimum target of 12% over the course of its business plan "with significant value creation and distribution to shareholders."

It added that the reduction in risk-weighted assets that took place in the fourth quarter was due to regulatory changes kicking in on Jan. 1, 2023, which meant the assets in question had a negative impact when comparing the operating income they produced with the cost of capital they required.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 21 133 M 22 901 M 22 901 M
Net income 2022 4 295 M 4 655 M 4 655 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 39 851 M 43 185 M 43 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.6.98%43 851
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952