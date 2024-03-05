(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Tuesday that the head of IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, Mauro Micillo, sold 500,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR3.0460, for a total consideration of EUR1.5 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Tuesday up 2.0 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

