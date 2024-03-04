(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced lueday that the head of IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, Mauro Micillo, sold 736,587 ordinary shares in the bank.
The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR3.00, for a total consideration of EUR2.2 million.
Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is down 0.2 percent at EUR3.00 per share.
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
