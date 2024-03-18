(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Monday that the deputy head of the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking division, Massimo Mocio, sold 100,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR3.22, for a total value of EUR322,000.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock on Monday closed in the fractional green at EUR3.23 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

