November 22, 2023 at 03:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Wednesday that Moody's agency has confirmed its long-term senior preferred unsecured rating at 'Baa1' and revised its outlook from Negative to Stable.

In contrast, the short-term rating is at 'P-2'.

This action follows the similar revision of Italy's outlook last Friday.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is up 0.8 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

