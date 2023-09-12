PRESS RELEASE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN INTESA SANPAOLO, HOMEPAL AND BPER: NEXT-GENERATION REAL ESTATE AGENCY LAUNCHED WITH AN "OPEN PROPTECH PLATFORM" APPROACH Leading operators have pooled their experience to create a new concept of the real estate agency, able to serve its customers nationwide through proprietary agencies, traditional services and a strong technological component.

The company will be open to collaboration with other networks and banks, according to an "open proptech platform" approach.

The initial investment by Intesa Sanpaolo and BPERBanca will amount to Euro 15 million to upgrade services and communication.

Intesa Sanpaolo will have a 49% interest in the new company, Homepal's current shareholders 34% and BPER 17%.

Andrea Lacalamita , Homepal's chairman, will be given the helm. Turin, Milan, 12 September 2023- Intesa Sanpaolo, Homepal and BPER Banca have struck a strategic and commercial partnership to form a real estate company with the goal of enhancing and developing business in the sector, in which the companies have concluded approximately ten thousand real estate sale transactions since launch. Intesa Sanpaolo Casa offers real estate brokerage and advisory services through a network of agencies in major Italian cities. Homepal is a next-generation online real estate agency, which supports customers in the various stages of buying and selling real estate, through a digital platform and real estate agents operating remotely. The transaction will take place through the contribution by Intesa Sanpaolo of its 100% shareholding in Intesa Sanpaolo Casa and its subsequent merger into Homepal. The new company will benefit from the experience gained in the collaboration between BPER and Homepal in offering retail customers real estate services managed mainly online, with the professionalism and service quality of a traditional agency. The aim is to create a new player operating across the Italian market, drawing on the complementary service models of Intesa Sanpaolo Casa and Homepal. By leveraging the Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER networks, this new operator will meet customers' property buying

and selling needs through technological services, a physical presence in major cities and, of course, the experience of its agents. In other words, proptech with a human touch! Another distinguishing factor is that the company was created with a strong B2B component, designed to support the activities of other banks and industrial networks interested in participating in the development of a new growth model: a distinctive, collaborative "open proptech platform". The company transition will leverage all employees and agents of Intesa Sanpaolo Casa and Homepal, who will thus become part of the new company. The new organisation will thus be able to count on an initial sales network of over 60 people, with the aim of creating a leading player in the sector. Following the transaction, Intesa Sanpaolo will have a 49% interest in Homepal. The remainder of capital will be held 34% by Homepal's current shareholders and 17% by BPER Banca. The company will be led by Andrea Lacalamita, Homepal's chairman. Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca will make a total initial investment of Euro 15 million to upgrade services and communication. "Our goal in creating this company is to form a successful new player in a market in which we have invested and in which we continue to believe. Together with an industrial and technological partner with proven innovation experience such as Homepal, we will pursue growth targets, thanks to BPER's further investment in the shareholding structure. This project's strengths lie in developing end-to-end, rigorous, digital and polite customer service and in opening the model to all companies that want in, generating growth and satisfaction for all. It will be the first open proptech open in the Italian market," said Stefano Barrese, Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca dei Territori Division. "For Intesa Sanpaolo, this represents a further step towards the digital transformation envisaged in the 2022-2025 Business Plan." "We are thrilled with this result and grateful for the trust placed in us by Italy's first- and third-largest banks," said Andrea Lacalamita, Homepal's Chairman. "Our business model will combine highly experienced real estate agents, agencies in the best Italian cities with premium locations (Milan, Rome, Turin, Padua, Genoa, Florence, Bologna and Padua, with further openings to follow) and technology, making us competitive with the most innovative models at an international level, while maintaining strong human contact with our customers. We will be the only operator to combine a major physical presence with the ability to conclude real estate transactions in any city in Italy." "For BPER, the birth of this partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo and Homepal confirms and reinforces the strategic choice to compete in the real estate services market through innovative omnichannel positioning," added Gian Luca Santi, Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of BPER Banca, "and is fully consistent with BPER's mission to be ever closer to families right from the moment when their needs and life projects take shape." Homepal Homepal was founded in 2014 by Andrea Lacalamita, Fabio Marra, Monica Regazzi and a group of managers and entrepreneurs. It is a next-generation digital real estate agency that simplifies searching for and selling real estate with