(Alliance News) - Fondazione Carisbo and Intesa Sanpaolo Spa have agreed on an extraordinary donation of EUR1.5 million to the Metropolitan City of Bologna as a contribution to reconstruction, to finance a series of interventions "whose characteristics do not fall within the perimeter of urgent reimbursements requested from the commissarial structure, and as such need alternative sources of funding to be implemented quickly." This was made known by Intesa on Wednesday in a statement.

The contribution - EUR500,000 through direct financing from the Foundation and EUR1.0 million as a liberal disbursement from Intesa - is intended to enable the improvement of some provincial roads affected by last May's flooding, the rebuilding of the historic bridge in the Bellaria locality in Monzuno, on the border with Marzabotto, on the SP 325 Val di Setta and Val di Bisenzio, and the purchase of vehicles for road control and maintenance.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock is in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR2.54 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

