  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24:05 2023-01-23 am EST
2.232 EUR   +2.36%
03:46aShares in Italy's Intesa rise after reassurances on capital, paybacks
RE
03:00aShares in Italy's Intesa rise after reassurances on capital, paybacks
RE
02:36aFutures await rising European lists
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares in Italy's Intesa rise after reassurances on capital, paybacks

01/23/2023 | 03:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of the Intesa Sanpaolo logo seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo rose 3% in early trade on Monday after Italy's top bank reassured investors on its capital buffers and ability to reward investors as planned, despite supervisory concerns over internal models to assess risks.

Intesa said late on Friday it would end the year with a core capital ratio of around 13% - from 12.4% at the end of September - and stay above the bank's target of more than 12% through 2025.

That takes into account all the expected regulatory hits and a 1.7 billion euro ($1.85 billion) share buyback the bank has put on hold until the approval of full-year results, despite receiving a green light from the European Central Bank.

"We expect this to reassure the market on the group's capital position and the effort to optimise it, and expect the group to continue on its generous capital return," Citi analysts said.

Intesa shares fell on Friday after a Bloomberg report the bank was shedding as much as 20 billion euros in assets after the ECB took aim at its risk models, demanding higher weighting for loans.

Traders said investors worried about the bank's ability to put through its generous capital distribution plans.

Intesa said it would reduce risk-weighted assets in the fourth quarter because of regulatory changes starting January.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.03% 0.64262 Delayed Quote.0.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.13866 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.687337 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.91% 0.01127 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.57% 2.2355 Delayed Quote.4.93%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.30% 0.917566 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
Financials
Sales 2022 21 133 M 22 901 M 22 901 M
Net income 2022 4 339 M 4 702 M 4 702 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 39 851 M 43 185 M 43 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
