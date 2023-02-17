Stefano Barrese takes over 200,000 Intesa shares

(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Friday that the repsonsible of the Banca dei Territori division, Stefano Barrese, has taken over 200,000 ordinary shares of the bank.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR0.998 per share, for a total value of EUR199,600.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Friday in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR2.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

