  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32:46 2023-02-17 pm EST
2.572 EUR   +0.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stefano Barrese takes over 200,000 Intesa shares

02/17/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa announced Friday that the repsonsible of the Banca dei Territori division, Stefano Barrese, has taken over 200,000 ordinary shares of the bank.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR0.998 per share, for a total value of EUR199,600.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock closed Friday in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR2.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
12:04pEuropeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
02/16Intesa Sanpaolo, agreement with ZES Sardinia to boost investment
AN
02/15Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
02/15Adani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
RE
02/15Adani looks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals - ET
RE
02/14Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Neva invests in CoreTigo for the industry 4.0 wireless revolution
PU
02/13Saipem shares drop, group says cannot explain why
RE
02/13Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Major shareholding notifications Notice of Corporate Action_Stella..
PU
02/13Warburg Pincus moves closer to buying a stake in Chinese fund Zhong Ou
RE
02/13Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 590 M 22 590 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 529 M 4 529 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 6,10%
Capitalization 46 622 M 49 767 M 49 767 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,55 €
Average target price 2,94 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.22.76%49 767
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791