(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa reported Thursday that Stefano Lucchini, Chief Institutional Affairs and External Communication Officer, sold 25,000 shares of the bank's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR2.65, for a total consideration of EUR66,250.

Intesa Sanpaolo's stock on Thursday closed down 0.5 percent at EUR2.64 per share.

