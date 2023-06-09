Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. InTEST Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTT   US4611471008

INTEST CORPORATION

(INTT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
25.57 USD   +4.92%
InTEST : Amendment to 2023 Proxy Statement

06/09/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
SUPPLEMENT TO THE PROXY STATEMENT DATED APRIL 27, 2023

FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JUNE 21, 2023

The following information supplements and amends the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") of inTEST Corporation

(the "Company") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 and furnished to stockholders

of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company to be held on June 21, 2023 and any adjournment or postponement

thereof. Capitalized terms used in this supplement to the Proxy Statement (this "Supplement") and not otherwise defined

herein have the meaning given to them in the Proxy Statement.

The Company is filing this Supplement solely to confirm the voting standard with respect to Proposals No. 2, 3 & 4.

The text below replaces, in its entirety, the below captioned question and answers from the section entitled "Questions

and Answers About the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" on page 10 of the Proxy Statement:

  1. How will the outcome of the proposal to approve the inTEST Corporation 2023 Stock Incentive Plan be determined?
  1. To approve the inTEST Corporation 2023 Stock Incentive Plan, a majority in voting power of the shares of stock which are present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal at the meeting must be voted in favor of the proposal.
  1. How will the outcome of the proposal to ratify the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm be determined?
  1. To ratify the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm, a majority in voting power of the shares of stock which are present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal at the meeting must be voted in favor of the proposal.
  1. What vote is required to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers?
  1. To approve the compensation of our named executive officers, a majority in voting power of the shares of stock which are present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal at the meeting must be voted in favor of the proposal. The results of this stockholder vote are non- binding."

Except as revised by the information contained herein, this Supplement does not modify, amend, supplement, revise or

otherwise update any of the other information set forth in the Proxy Statement. This Supplement should be read in

conjunction with the Proxy Statement. From and after the date of this Supplement, any references to the "Proxy Statement" are to the Proxy Statement as supplemented hereby. We urge you to read the Proxy Statement, including this

Supplement, in its entirety.

If you have already voted or submitted a proxy, your vote will count as submitted by you. If you have already voted or submitted a proxy and do not wish to change or revoke your vote, you need not take any further action. If you have already voted or submitted a proxy and wish to change or revoke your vote, please refer to the Proxy Statement for instructions on how to do so. If you have not yet submitted a proxy, the Board of Directors urges you to vote by following the procedures described in the Proxy Statement.

Disclaimer

inTest Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:11:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
