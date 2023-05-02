Advanced search
    INTT   US4611471008

INTEST CORPORATION

(INTT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
19.09 USD   +0.47%
08:35aInTEST Appoints Michael Tanniru as President of Environmental Technologies Division
BU
04/27InTEST Corporation Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Fact Sheet
BU
04/20InTEST Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 5
BU
InTEST Appoints Michael Tanniru as President of Environmental Technologies Division

05/02/2023 | 08:35am EDT
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Michael Tanniru will join inTEST as President of the Environmental Technologies Division effective May 8, 2023.

Nick Grant, President and CEO, commented, “Mike brings significant leadership experience to the inTEST executive team with over 22 years of proven success in the process automation, power generation, oil & gas, machine tool, and leak and function test instrumentation industries. Most recently responsible for six global offices and nearly $100 million in annual sales, Mike is particularly skilled in growing businesses through innovation and go-to-market optimization. He has a proven track record of successfully implementing long-term plans across multiple units to drive profitable growth. I am excited to have him join our team as we continue to advance our 5-Point Strategy for Growth.”

Mr. Tanniru most recently was General Manager for Cincinnati Test Systems, a manufacturer of instruments and turn-key machines for leak and function test of manufactured products. Prior to that, he has held various roles from Control Engineer and Senior Applications Engineer at AMETEK Precitech and Emerson Process Management. Mr. Tanniru earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and MBA in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.


© Business Wire 2023
