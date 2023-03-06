InTEST : Q4 2022 Conference Call Transcript

inTEST Corporation

Fourth Quarter 2022 Teleconference Call and Webcast March 3, 2023

Nick Grant: Thank you, Shawn, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.

I plan to provide some high-level remarks for you, then I'll hand it off to Duncan to speak to the specific results of the quarter and full year. Once he's finished, he'll hand it back to me to speak to our Orders and Backlog, and our expectations and goals for 2023 and beyond. Then we'll take your questions and I'll wrap up with a few closing remarks.

Let me start by saying I'm extremely pleased with the results we were able to achieve in 2022. I want to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our employees across the globe. Solid execution of our 5-Point Strategy by our results driven team delivered record performance in 2022 including orders, backlog, and revenue. Revenue and orders for the quarter and the year were also in-line with our previously announced preliminary results. Our fourth quarter revenue surpassed $32 million - up 45%, and our full year revenue was approximately $117 million - up 38%, versus the prior year.

These results include a full year of the impact of the acquisitions we made in 2021 and integrated in 2022 including North Sciences, formerly Z-Sciences and Videology, both acquired in October 2021, and Acculogic, which was acquired in December 2021. Going forward these operations will be fully accounted for as a part of our organic revenue.

Our organic revenue grew a very healthy 28% in the fourth quarter and 17% for the full year.