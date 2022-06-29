inTEST : 2022 Investor & Analyst Day Transcript

NYSEAM:INTT Investor & Analyst Day Thursday, March 24, 2022

inTEST Corporation Investor & Analyst Day March 24, 2022 NYSE American: INTT INTEST EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Leadership Team Transforming inTEST Nick Grant - President and CEO Duncan Gilmour - CFO and Treasurer Richard Rogoff - VP, Corporate Development Meghan Blount - VP, Human Resources Scott Nolen - Division President, Process Technologies Joe McManus - Division President, Electronic Test Greg Martel - VP and GM, Environmental Technologies TABLE OF CONTENTS Presentation..................................................................................................................................................... 3 Deborah Pawlowski ........................................................................................................................................................ 3 Nick Grant ....................................................................................................................................................................... 4 Joe McManus.................................................................................................................................................................. 9 Greg Martel................................................................................................................................................................... 12 Scott Nolen ................................................................................................................................................................... 16 Richard Rogoff .............................................................................................................................................................. 18 Duncan Gilmour............................................................................................................................................................ 21 Nick Grant ..................................................................................................................................................................... 24 Question and Answer.................................................................................................................................... 25 Page 2 of 33

inTEST Corporation Investor & Analyst Day March 24, 2022 NYSE American: INTT Presentation Deborah Pawlowski Good morning, and welcome to inTEST Corporation's First Investor and Analyst Day. We're happy to have both the folks in the room here with us, as well as those of you who are listening via the webcast. I'm Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for inTEST. SLIDE 2: Let me start by reviewing the safe harbor statement on Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during this presentation as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided on this slide as well as with other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation can be found on our website or at sec.gov. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures during our presentation today. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the slides that are posted here on our website. SLIDE 3: We have a very full day here for us. We have the executive management team, each presenting their successes for year one of our 5-Point Strategy. We will hold our questions until the end of the presentation, but we've allowed ample time for lots of questions. I should mention that if you're listening via the webcast, you can submit questions at any time during the presentation, and we'll get to those at the end as well. SLIDE 4: Here is the leadership team that is present in the room today. Most of you are familiar with Nick Grant, our President and CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, our Chief Financial Officer. Also presenting today are Rich Rogoff, who joined us just last year as our Vice President of Corporate Development; Meghan Blount has been with the company all of 5 weeks now. She's our Vice President of Human Resources. We announced this morning our reorganization into three divisions. So, presenting today are the leaders of these divisions: Scott Nolen, who is the President of Process Technologies; Joe McManus, who is the Division President of Electronic Test; and Gregory Martel, who is the Vice President, GM of Environmental Technologies. We welcome you again here today. And now let me turn it over to Nick.

inTEST Corporation Investor & Analyst Day March 24, 2022 NYSE American: INTT Nick Grant Transforming inTEST Good morning, everyone, and thanks, Deb. We really appreciate your participation today. We're excited to share with you the journey that we embarked on here at inTEST. A little bit about my background. I joined the company 18 months ago as the CEO and the first externally hired CEO into this business with the intention of coming in and driving change into this organization. I've had a successful career, leading multiple businesses, divisions, and world areas, for a number of large industrial conglomerates, including ABB, AMETEK, and Emerson, throughout my career. I am really excited to take what I've learned over the past 20-some odd years in leadership roles and apply that knowledge and experience to inTEST. I am even more excited to share with you the journey we're on here. We've really made some great progress in year one, but we have a long way to go. SLIDE 6: One of the first things I did working with the management team here was to find a purpose for inTEST -- what are we striving to become? Together, we quickly settled in on an innovative test and process solutions technology company. We decided to strive to become the supplier of choice out there; meaning that you're one of the market leaders; the ones they think of when they need your products and solutions. That's our goal and our objective. We said then, how are we going to get there? It's really about leveraging our expertise, our know-how, our industry knowledge. You're going to hear a lot about that across our businesses. We've got hundreds of years of engineering know-how across our businesses. It's about applying that in a way that allows us to differentiate, to innovate, and sell these solutions, but not only on a small scale, but across a wide variety of the markets. SLIDE 7: Over the past 18 months, we have made some tremendous progress. If anyone's been following inTEST for quite some time, I really believe things are changed. It's not the company you've come to know. We have a robust 5-point strategy in place, which you're going to hear a whole lot about today. The company is diversified, serving the globe as well as a number of industries -- targeted growth industries. We have consistent, open communication up and down the organization, and everyone is aligned on what we're trying to achieve. We have an energized workforce. We're shifting from this more conservative, sleepy, risk-averse company to one more results-driven and aggressively entrepreneurial; I am really pleased with the progress we made this past year. SLIDE 8: As I was coming into the company, I was very happy to know that we aren't starting from scratch. I looked at this and really assessed where I was going to drive this transformation from. I am really excited about the technologies we have. The approach of all three businesses is highly engineered, customer-driven solutions which have been built on decades-long relationships with customers that, blue chip customers, that we can build off upon. The prior management team has moved, over the past couple of decades, to try to diversify this business outside of just semi, so we are serving a wide variety of industries today. We are a global company. We had